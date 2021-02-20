SUNY Oneonta Reopens the Red Dragon Theater

SUNY Oneonta is reopening the Red Dragon Theater, The State Times reports.

The theater will be offering two showings on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

A maximum of ten patrons will be allowed for each showing, which may change throughout the semester depending on circumstances. All students must be separated by four seats. The staff will also be using Oneonta's event app, Corq, to check students into the theater, which will also assist with contact tracing.

The next showing will feature the movie "Da 5 Bloods" from Thursday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 20.

The theater will be offering the original (1962) "King Kong vs. Godzilla" movie the same weekend the new "Godzilla vs. Kong" movie opens in theaters. From Apr. 29 to May 1, the same weekend the new film "Black Widow" will be released in theaters, the Red Dragon Theater will be promoting "Captain America: Civil War."

The Red Dragon Theater will also be airing more popular movies during the Spring 2021 semester like "Monster Hunter," "The Little Things" and "Nomadland."

Read more on The State Times.