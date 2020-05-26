Rose Bruford Guest Artist Master Teachers Deliver Summer Master Classes & Workshops Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has assembled world-renowned Master Teachers to deliver Online Summer Master-Classes and Workshops in July 2020.

The College, whose alumni include Gary Oldman, Stephen Graham, Sam Palladio, Lake Bell, and Andrew Wade, will be welcoming a host of important innovators and renowned educators who have developed their own pedagogy and training techniques and Master Teachers of Russian, British and American training methods for actors, directors, teachers and performers.

This summer all MasterClasses and Workshops will be delivered online via ZOOM, with a vast variety exciting courses to choose from.

The assemblage of Master Teacher Guest Artists includes: Innovative award winning director Topher Campbell, Devising Theatre Through Memoir, Dreams and Imagination, A rare Workshop with long-time collaborators Wendell Beavers and Erica Berland -The somatic Performer and Six Viewpoints.

The Roundup of Guest Artist, Master Teachers and innovators Include: Catherine Fitzmaurice; creator of The Fitzmaurice Voice-work, Karen Kohlhaas; Atlantic Theatre Company founding ensemble member teaches, "Practical Aesthetics Acting Technique with Tennessee Williams Scenes".

Lola Cohen Author of The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, brings the legacy of Lee Strasberg in a-"Method Acting Online Masterclass", Forrest McClendon, Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical The Scottsboro Boys, Brings "Choicework "an innovative approach to Character Driven Dramaturgy, Michelle Shay, Award-winning actor-director, who originated the role of Louise in August Wilson's play Seven Guitars, received a Tony Nomination for 'Best Featured Actress' in a Play, brings to the online MasterClass selection; "Acting August Wilson on Line Workshop",

Niamh Dowling Head of School of Performance at Rose Bruford College and Lucia Walker Alexander Technique Specialist present a Master Class in; "Cultivating Presence for Performance and Teaching" Rick Poole and Kathryn Gatley, acting coach to James Gandolfini and Amanda Seyfried teach a Workshop in "Meisner Acting Technique and On-Camera", Internationally renowned Innovative Director and theatre-maker, Irina Brown teaches; "Unlocking the Director's Imagination ".

Janice Orlandi, Artistic Director of Actor's Movement Conservatory NYC and Lisa Dalton Artistic Director of NMCA National Michael Chekhov Association, are co-teaching a Master-Class Workshop in, Williamson Technique and Michael "Chekhov Character and Period Style", said:

"I am delighted to return to the Rose Bruford Summer MasterClass program, designed to educate the next generation of global theatre artists and performers by bringing them in direct contact with extraordinary Master Teachers in both established methods and new performance techniques."

In addition to these on-line MasterClasses, the College is also offering summer courses in Acting and Stage Management for prospective students looking at studying in one of Rose Bruford's many BA (Hons) programmes in acting, performance and backstage skills.

Niamh Dowling, Head of Rose Bruford College's School of Performance said:

"We are delighted to welcome this year's International master teachers and participants from all around the world to join the vibrant summer online community of master teachers, performers, students and researchers. The opportunity to work with so many extraordinary originators of practice is rare and an occasion not to be missed!"

Rose Bruford College Summer Online Masterclasses and Courses start from the 6th of July 2020 and range from one to two weeks. For full details and to book, visit www.bruford.ac.uk

Early bird booking is available until 15 of June 2020.

