Rochester Broadway Theatre League Will Require Masks Regardless of Vaccination Status

This will begin with the company's production of Cats.

Sep. 2, 2021  

Rochester Broadway Theatre League has announced that masks will be required for all patrons, volunteers, and staff at upcoming productions, regardless of vaccination status.

This will begin with the company's production of Cats. Masks will be required upon arrival and departure in the lobby, as well as within the theatre throughout the performance.

Cats runs September 21-26, 2021. Learn more at https://www.rbtl.org/events/cats/.

