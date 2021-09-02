Rochester Broadway Theatre League Will Require Masks Regardless of Vaccination Status

Rochester Broadway Theatre League has announced that masks will be required for all patrons, volunteers, and staff at upcoming productions, regardless of vaccination status.

This will begin with the company's production of Cats. Masks will be required upon arrival and departure in the lobby, as well as within the theatre throughout the performance.

Cats runs September 21-26, 2021. Learn more at https://www.rbtl.org/events/cats/.

Read the full statement below: