Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse?

Menopause the Musical has opened at Ogunquit Playhouse and the critics came to watch. Find out what they thought!

A raucous celebration of womanhood inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause the Musical applauds women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived The Change. Grab your best gal-pal or your best guy for this hilarious and joyful parody of 25 re-lyricized classic hits from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. The show features chart-toppers including "I Heard it Through the Grapevine that You No Longer See 39," and the disco favorite "Stayin' Awake, Stayin' Awake!

This musical parody is on stage from September 4 through September 14.

Read the reviews below!

Dan Marois, BroadwayWorld: This diverse cast creates a sisterhood as they realize that menopause is a shared experience that doesn't have to be suffered in silence. For the audience, particularly women who can relate to the subject, the show is one big laugh fest that tickles every funny bone in a 90-minute intermission free performance.

Donna Buttarazzi, SeacoastOnline: Songs such as "I Heard it through the Grapevine that You No Longer See 39," the disco tune "Stayin' Awake, Stayin' Awake," the '60s hippie anthem "Puff, My God I'm Draffin," and "In the guestroom or on the sofa, my husband sleeps at night" to the tune of the iconic "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," help create this delightfully sassy musical that will have every "woman of a certain age" feeling less alone, and more empowered and hopeful about the journey of menopause. As a bonus, at the end of the show, you'll get the chance to celebrate "the change" and dance on stage with the cast, a not-to-be-missed opportunity to really feel a part of the sisterhood of "Menopause The Musical."

Louis Philippe, Journal Tribune: All four women are making their debut on the Ogunquit Playhouse stage, but bring extensive professional credits with them (Broadway, national tours, regional theater, television, recordings, etc). Their combined command of comedy is magnificent. They are all competent, confident and so comfortable in their roles that it's no wonder the audience immediately identifies with them and embraces the entire cast as their bff girlfriends.

