Playhouse Stage Company Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Playhouse Stage Company welcomes audiences back to the historic Cohoes Music Hall with I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

The production features Book & Lyrics By Joe DiPietro, Music By Jimmy Roberts, and Orchestrations By Doug Katsaros.

Musical Direction is by Brian Axford, with choreography By Ashley-simone Kirchner.

Directed By Michael LoPorto, the cast includes Marc Christopher, Dashira Cortes, Brandon Jones, and Molly Rose McGrath.

In accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines, this event is being presented with a strictly limited attendance capacity.

Performances play April 30 - May 9. For tickets, call the box office at (518)434-0776

The musical chronicles the trials and tribulations of the dating game and the mating game. With a dynamite cast, fantastic musicians and funny, tuneful and all-together relatable material, I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE is a great way to get back into the theatre for a fun night out!

Learn more at http://playhousestage.org/loveperfectchange.