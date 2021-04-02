Playhouse Stage Company Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Directed By Michael Loporto, the cast includes Marc Christopher, Dashira Cortes, Brandon Jones, and Molly Rose McGrath.

Apr. 2, 2021  

Playhouse Stage Company Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Playhouse Stage Company welcomes audiences back to the historic Cohoes Music Hall with I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

The production features Book & Lyrics By Joe DiPietro, Music By Jimmy Roberts, and Orchestrations By Doug Katsaros.

Musical Direction is by Brian Axford, with choreography By Ashley-simone Kirchner.

Directed By Michael LoPorto, the cast includes Marc Christopher, Dashira Cortes, Brandon Jones, and Molly Rose McGrath.

In accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines, this event is being presented with a strictly limited attendance capacity.

Performances play April 30 - May 9. For tickets, call the box office at (518)434-0776

The musical chronicles the trials and tribulations of the dating game and the mating game. With a dynamite cast, fantastic musicians and funny, tuneful and all-together relatable material, I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE is a great way to get back into the theatre for a fun night out!

Learn more at http://playhousestage.org/loveperfectchange.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Theater Definition Poster
Break A Leg Sweatshirt
May Break Into Song Onsie

Related Articles View More Central New York Stories
The Hangar Theatre Company Presents Outdoor KIDDSTUFF Shows For Young Audiences This Summe Photo

The Hangar Theatre Company Presents Outdoor KIDDSTUFF Shows For Young Audiences This Summer

Kitchen Theatre Company Gears Up For Its Third Annual LIP SINK Spring Fundraiser Photo

Kitchen Theatre Company Gears Up For Its Third Annual LIP SINK Spring Fundraiser

Local Arts Groups Team Up for MUSIC BOX OF MEALS Photo

Local Arts Groups Team Up for MUSIC BOX OF MEALS

Bard SummerScape Returns Summer 2021 Photo

Bard SummerScape Returns Summer 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreZone Announces 2021-22 Season
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Gulfshore Playhouse Announces 2021-2022 Season
  • Venice Theatre Hires Benny Sato Ambush as Artistic Director