Photos: Bianca Marroquín and Jonathan 'Jojo' Fleites in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN at OFC Creations'
Get a first look at Marroquín and Fleites in character ahead of the show's run.
Bianca Marroquín and Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites will star in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, with a book by Terrence McNally and music by John Kander, at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. Get a first look at promotional photos!
The musical features a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, and is based on the novel by Manuel Puig. Performances will run from January 28 through February 14, 2027, at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.
Step into a world where fantasy and reality blur in Kiss of the Spider Woman. This Tony Award-winning musical weaves a story of love, fear, and the power of imagination.
Set in an Argentinian prison, the story follows Molina, a romantic dreamer who escapes the brutality of his confinement through dazzling dreams of his favorite films. His cellmate, Valentin, is a fierce revolutionary whose devotion to his political cause has cost him everything. When the two are thrown together in a cell, an unlikely bond forms, one that challenges both to confront their deepest fears and desires. As tensions rise and alliances shift, the boundaries between truth and illusion unravel in this hauntingly beautiful tale of resistance, passion, and the power of storytelling. Over time, the men begin to connect as Molina shares his fantasies about his favorite film actress, Aurora, who famously portrayed the 'Spider Woman' who could kill with a kiss.
Jonathan "Jojo" Fleite and Bianca Marroquín
Jonathan "Jojo" Fleite and Bianca Marroquín
Jonathan "Jojo" Fleite and Bianca Marroquín
Jonathan "Jojo" Fleite and Bianca Marroquín
Jonathan "Jojo" Fleite and Bianca Marroquín
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