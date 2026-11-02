Pearl Sun, Brooke Ishibashi & Lisa Helmi Johanson to Star in THE PHOENIX Reading

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Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Brooke Ishibashi (Night Side Songs), Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS), and more will be part of the November 2nd reading of The Phoenix, a new musical with book by Princess Grace Award winner Desdemona Chiang and score by Jonathan Larson Grant and Fred Ebb Award winners Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels. The team includes Chiang as Director, Music Director Alexander Tom, Stage Manager Tyler Danhaus, Casting by Andrea Zee, and General Management by Sing Out, Louise! Productions. This reading is produced as part of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Triple R Program, with lead support from The Howard Ashman Trust for Theater Arts.

In The Phoenix, devoted mother and wife Ruby Wong is eager to participate in a local senior dance group for the opening ceremonies of the 2028 LA Olympic games, even as she is caring for her ailing husband who suffered a recent stroke. As she gets caught up in the thrill and dreams of performance, memories resurface of an art form that she abandoned a lifetime ago as a ballet dancer in China. With Revolution-era Chinese ballet in conversation with an epic score of traditional folk music, Mandopop, and the sound of Broadway, The Phoenix is a coming-of-age story for those over 60, a story of reviving forgotten relationships, and a reminder that it's never too late to reignite the fire within.

The reading cast includes Pearl Sun, Brooke Ishibashi, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Eymard Cabling (The King and I International Tour), Kai An Chee (Miss Saigon National Tour), Brandon S. Chu (Camelot at The Muny), Milo Marami (Lizard Boy), Bern Tan (The Chinese Lady at Artists Rep), and Greg Sim.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat provides a critical resource to musical theatre writers: dedicated, uninterrupted time and space to write. The Phoenix was developed at RWR's Summer Residencies in 2023 and this reading marks the culmination of Triple R, a three-step development program designed to accelerate alumni musicals towards production. Triple R ("2 Readings and a Residency") begins with a cold table read in NYC to hear the latest draft aloud, followed by a 5-day writing residency to further develop the work, and caps off with an AEA 29-hour reading back in NYC to collaborate with a cast and creative team. Recent RWR Triple R projects include Starstruck by Emily Saliers, Beth Malone, and Mary Ann Stratton, which had its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse last fall; The Real Kyle McCarren by Andy Roninson and Sean McVerry, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer; and A Beat of Our Own by Rehana Lew Mirza, Mike Lew, and Sam Willmott, currently running at McCarter Theater.

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