New York Stage Originals Returns to Proctors With HEART OF STONE

New York Stage Originals returns to Schenectady to stage the world premiere of Heart of Stone, June 1-9, in The Addy at Proctors. Building on the success of their workshop production of the new musical Young Dr. Jekyll at Proctors last June, NYSO is once again partnering with TheatreTECH to bring this workshop production to life.

Last year, NYSO brought Jekyll to Proctors, which is "heading for a commercial run in New York and a national tour in 2020," according to Lisa Hopkins who directed the show and is at- tached again as director for Heart of Stone. Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris called Jekyll "a great step for both Proctors and the School of the Performing Arts at Proctors," and both Hopkins and Morris look forward to continuing to forge a long-term relationship between the venue and NYSO.

Heart of Stone, is a contemporary Romeo and Juliet set in the Stone Age. Written and composed by Philip Stern, Heart of Stone tells the story of Stoney, who falls in love against all odds in a world where everyone is taught to believe what has been painted around them in stone.

Tickets for Heart of Stone-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2; 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 6-7; 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at The Addy at Proctors-$30, are available at the Box Office at Proctors, 432 State Street, Schenectady, N.Y.; by phone ta 518.346.6204; and online at proc- tors.org.





