New Dates Announces For Little Radical Theatrics Inc Production of INTO THE WOODS

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

With an original concept by Director Bryan Jager, "Into the Woods" at Little Radical Theatrics is staged in a custom environmental seating arrangement, with clusters of socially distanced audience members placed around the perimeter of the action, using incredible creativity and theatrical magic to tell this story in a safe environment.

Starring Jarrett Poore as The Baker, Kelley Mauro as the Baker's Wife, Laurel Hatfield as The Witch, Joni Newman as Cinderella, Jhalon Thomas as Jack, Kasey Kraft as Little Red Riding Hood, Scott Browning as The Narrator/Mysterious Man, Stephanie Lourenco as Jack's Mother, Brett Shelton as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Daniel Sullivan as Rapunzel's Prince/Wolf/Milky White, Ryan Campbell as Rapunzel

Featuring Ashley Fisher as Cinderella's Stepmother, Meagan Haddock as Florinda, Sarah Guthrie as Lucinda, Peter Petrella as The Steward, Susan Addis as Grandmother/Cinderella's Mother, Chad Campbell as Cinderella's Father

Performances for Into the Woods will take place at the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center 1300 La Quinta Dr Orlando FL on Thursday February 18th at 7 PM, Friday February 19th at 7:30 PM, Saturday February 20th at 2 and 7:30 PM and Sunday February 21st at 2 and 7:30 PM.

ALL TICKETS 30.00. SEATING IS STRICTLY LIMITED TO 50 SEATS PER PERFORMANCE (1/3 OF THE THEATER'S TOTAL CAPACITY). To purchase tickets to INTO THE WOODS please e- mail littleradicaltheatrics@gmail.com or call 914-589-1669 with your name and how many tickets you wish to purchase.

Audience members must wear masks for the duration of the performance and temperature check is required upon entry. For our full COVID19 Safety Protocols and for more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatrics.com.