Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Cobblestone Community Players
Performances will run November 13-22.
Following recent productions of The Little Mermaid and Shrek: The Musical, the Cobblestone Community Players are back with Mean Girls: The Musical.
Presented by the Cobblestone Community Players-a resident theatre troupe at Cobblestone Arts Center-this upcoming production continues the group's dedicated mission to make live theatre accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
Adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film, Mean Girls: The Musical features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The hilarious, high-energy show explores high school dynamics, friendship, and staying true to oneself through catchy songs and sharp humor.
Performances will take place on Friday, November 13 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 14 at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 20 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 21 at 3:00 PM, and Sunday, November 22 at 3:00 PM.
Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Alex Edelman's Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
The Dog Poop Attack
The Cherry Arts (11/13-11/22)
|
A Red, White & Blue Christmas
Tri-Cities Opera (12/11-12/13)
|
Hell's Kitchen
Proctors Theatre (12/29-1/03)
|
The Last Supper, a grand guignol love story
Center for the Performing Arts in Rhinebeck (11/07-11/07) PHOTOS
|
The Magi
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/27-12/24)
|
The Painter's Dream (El sueño del pintor)
www.RetinaLatina.org (11/19-11/19)
|
Celebrating Music at Carnegie Weill Recital Hall: A Special Performance of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1
Carnegie Weill Recital Hall (11/23-11/23)
|
Les Misérables
Cohoes Music Hall (7/13-8/08)