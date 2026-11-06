MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Cobblestone Community Players

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Following recent productions of The Little Mermaid and Shrek: The Musical, the Cobblestone Community Players are back with Mean Girls: The Musical.

Presented by the Cobblestone Community Players-a resident theatre troupe at Cobblestone Arts Center-this upcoming production continues the group's dedicated mission to make live theatre accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film, Mean Girls: The Musical features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The hilarious, high-energy show explores high school dynamics, friendship, and staying true to oneself through catchy songs and sharp humor.

Performances will take place on Friday, November 13 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 14 at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 20 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 21 at 3:00 PM, and Sunday, November 22 at 3:00 PM.

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