When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Jon Faddis to Lead Miles Davis Centennial Tribute at NJPAC in November
The Grammy-nominated trumpeter will celebrate the jazz legend's 100th birthday with performances of music from BIRTH OF THE COOL and KIND OF BLUE.
Grammy-nominated trumpeter and bandleader Jon Faddis will lead a centennial tribute to jazz legend Miles Davis at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8 p.m.
The concert will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Davis' birth, highlighting music from two influential recordings associated with his career: Birth of the Cool and Kind of Blue.
Faddis, an acclaimed jazz trumpeter and bandleader, will honor Davis' musical legacy through performances exploring the innovative arrangements and improvisational approaches that helped shape modern jazz.
The concert will feature an ensemble of musicians familiar to NJPAC jazz audiences, alongside new performers making their appearances at the venue.
Joining Faddis will be Erena Terakubo on alto saxophone, Gary Smulyan on baritone saxophone, Steve Turre on trombone, John Clark on French horn, Bob Stewart on tuba, Mike LeDonne on keyboards, Todd Coolman on bass, and John Riley on drums.
The program will spotlight Birth of the Cool, the landmark recordings released as an album in 1957 that helped establish the cool jazz movement, as well as Kind of Blue, Davis' 1959 album that became a defining work of modal jazz.
Through the concert, Faddis and the ensemble will revisit music from two distinct periods of Davis' career, celebrating his influence on generations of jazz performers.
Performance Information
The Miles Davis centennial tribute will take place Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey.
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