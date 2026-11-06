Jon Faddis to Lead Miles Davis Centennial Tribute at NJPAC in November

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Grammy-nominated trumpeter and bandleader Jon Faddis will lead a centennial tribute to jazz legend Miles Davis at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The concert will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Davis' birth, highlighting music from two influential recordings associated with his career: Birth of the Cool and Kind of Blue.

Faddis, an acclaimed jazz trumpeter and bandleader, will honor Davis' musical legacy through performances exploring the innovative arrangements and improvisational approaches that helped shape modern jazz.

The concert will feature an ensemble of musicians familiar to NJPAC jazz audiences, alongside new performers making their appearances at the venue.

Joining Faddis will be Erena Terakubo on alto saxophone, Gary Smulyan on baritone saxophone, Steve Turre on trombone, John Clark on French horn, Bob Stewart on tuba, Mike LeDonne on keyboards, Todd Coolman on bass, and John Riley on drums.

The program will spotlight Birth of the Cool, the landmark recordings released as an album in 1957 that helped establish the cool jazz movement, as well as Kind of Blue, Davis' 1959 album that became a defining work of modal jazz.

Through the concert, Faddis and the ensemble will revisit music from two distinct periods of Davis' career, celebrating his influence on generations of jazz performers.

Performance Information

The Miles Davis centennial tribute will take place Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey.

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