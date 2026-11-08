My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Jermaine Rowe Releases Debut Live Album Celebrating Caribbean Storytelling and Music
recorded before a live audience with Broadway performers and musicians, featuring Ricardo Barrett and Rachael Oneika Phillips on voice.
Jamaican-born multidisciplinary theatre artist, performer, writer, composer, and educator Jermaine Rowe announces the release of Jermaine Rowe LIVE, a dynamic live album celebrating the richness of Caribbean music, the power of ancestral storytelling, and the universal language of music.
Recorded before a live audience at T2Elevated Events in Long Island City, New York, the album captures an evening that brought together Broadway performers, musicians, and community members for an immersive musical experience rooted in Caribbean culture and contemporary theatrical expression. Featuring Jerome Morris (Keyboard), Micheal Mustafa Ulmer (Percussions, Didgeridoo), Mark Bell (Drums), Dom Jones (Bass), Kenneth Gypsy Simpson (Guitar), Ricardo Barrett (voice), Rachael Oneika Phillips (voice).
The Album brings Rowe's original compositions to life, weaving together Caribbean folklore, rhythm, movement, and powerful narratives that explore identity, heritage, resilience, healing, and the enduring connections between generations. For Rowe, this album represents more than a musical recording. It is an opportunity to preserve and share stories that emerge from the Caribbean experience while creating new artistic expressions that speak to audiences across cultures and generations.
With Jermaine Rowe LIVE, audiences are invited into a musical world where the concert stage becomes a storytelling space, Caribbean traditions meet contemporary sounds, and music becomes a vehicle for cultural preservation, connection, and transformation.
Jermaine Rowe LIVE will be available NOVEMBER 08, 2026 on ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS.
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