Hudson Valley Shakespeare to Present Six Plays at 2026 COMMUNITY BAKE-OFF Revolution Readings

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Hudson Valley Shakespeare revealed the six plays selected for their 2026 Community Bake-Off, following the theme of “Revolution.” Directed by Catie Davis, readings of the plays by professional actors will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 7pm and Sunday, November 15 at 2pm at Snake Hill Rehearsal Studios at Hudson Valley Shakespeare.

The chosen plays include Safe by Alyssa Borelli, February 38th by Barclay Travis, Busters by Alex Raymond Ross, Meeting Request by Melissa Sarno, I Expect You to Die by James Best, and You Smell Extremely Terrible by Lizzy Cenicola.

For the 11th annual Community Bake-Off, the play ingredients were selected by award-winning composer and theater artist Heather Christian, who most recently composed a five-part score performed by a community choir at HVS's Highland Lights. The ingredients chosen were a promise, a bag of spilled groceries, a deluge, a poorly remembered song, Galileo, a sneeze, pandemonium, déjà vu, a trampoline, and “viva la revolucion!”

This year's theme is inspired by Shakespeare's line in King Lear, produced this summer as part of the 2026 Season: “The wheel is come full circle.” (King Lear, 5.3). As a theme, HVS is defining "revolution" broadly — not only as political upheaval, but as any turn of the wheel: cycles, reinvention, reversal, return. A revolution is what happens when something completes a full rotation and arrives back where it started, changed. That definition ties directly to the 250th anniversary, and it leaves writers wide open in how they interpret it; as history, as metaphor, as personal transformation, or as something still unfolding. The Community Bake-Off is produced by Sean McNall and Christine Scarfuto.

Details about the 2026 Community Bake-Off plays:

Safe

by Alyssa Borelli

A community engagement program assistant giving out gun safes on a college campus has a thoughtful interaction with a young veteran who leaves with a new understanding of what it means to be safe.

Ingredients: A promise, a poorly remembered song, pandemonium, a trampoline

Alyssa Borelli is a Connecticut playwright exploring societal issues through human connection. Her play Coloring received a regional honor from the American College Theater Festival. A three-time Marist University Playwrights' Festival winner, her work has been produced by the International Human Rights Art Festival, Schreiber Shorts, and The Ritz Theatre Company.

February 38th

by Barclay Travis

A young woman and her friend are stuck in a time loop, repeating the same day over and over again. On this day, the friend decides to finally confess their love for her, which has the potential to change the fabric of their universe forever.

Ingredients: Galileo, déjà vu, a promise

Barclay Travis is a queer theatre-maker in every sense of the word. He takes much inspiration from his lifetime of living in the Hudson Valley, his love of game design, and his passion for the supernatural and paranormal. He is also something akin to a paladin, oathbound to weird kids everywhere.

Busters

by Alex Raymond Ross

When two kids go ghost-hunting, they make a completely unexpected discovery.

Ingredients: A sneeze, déjà vu, a promise

Alex Raymond Ross is a NYC-based actor/singer/writer, recently seen at HVS as Marius in Les Misérables. Credits: Invisible (The York Theatre)*, The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904 (Stagedoor's New Next Now)*, Hairspray, Forever Plaid (The Little Theatre on the Square), Billy Elliot (Hangar Theatre) BFA: Ithaca College. Insta @alexander_raymond_ross *denotes readings

Meeting Request

by Melissa Sarno

Set in an afterlife comprised of 10-minute meetings with various people from your life, two near-strangers find a profound connection with each other.

Ingredients: A sneeze, a poorly remembered song, a promise

Melissa Sarno is the author of acclaimed middle grade novels Just Under the Clouds and A Swirl of Ocean. Based in Cortlandt Manor, NY, she is also a Sustainable Arts Foundation Awards Finalist, a freelance editor, and a script writer for children's podcasts. She is currently at work on her next novel.

I Expect You to Die

by James Best

James Bond admits to Goldfinger that he is depressed, leading to an unexpected conversation and an even more unlikely friendship.

Ingredients: A promise, a sneeze, pandemonium, a bag of spilled groceries

James Best is an Emmy-nominated tv writer and Cannes-winning activist from Brooklyn who moved to the beautiful Hudson Valley. He has written and developed tv comedies for NBC, Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, and more. He's best known for his guerrilla protest art #NoKidsInCages. His cat August Marmalade Wilson edits all his work.

You Smell Extremely Terrible

by Lizzy Cenicola

Two pre-historic Bushwick hipsters carry groceries home.

Ingredients: A promise, a spilled bag of groceries, a sneeze, déjà vu

Lizzy Cenicola is an actress, playwright, director and giggler from Beacon, NY. Theatre: Shadowland Stages, Lyric Stage Boston and Milton Theater. TV/Film: Best Medicine and Bloody Axe Wound. Proud co-founder of Devise and Conquer which is headed to the 2027 Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals.

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