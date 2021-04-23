Hoff-Barthelson Music School Holds Auditions For The 2021 Season Of The Festival Orchestra

Students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to be a part of one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States!

Auditions for Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra will be held online Tuesday, May 18, 3:00 - 6:00 pm; Friday, May 21, 6:00 - 10:00 pm; and Tuesday, May 25, 3:00 - 6:00 pm.

Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature.

The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with members of the New York Philharmonic. Students not yet in high school but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity may also audition.

Join Festival Orchestra Music Director Jun Nakabayashi and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole on Monday, May 3, 2021, for an online information session about plans for the 2021-2022 Festival Orchestra Season addressing the audition process, repertoire, performances, standards of excellence, and special precautions to ensure safety during rehearsals and performances. Visit www.hbms.org for more information and to RSVP to receive a Zoom link.