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Dramatists Guild Foundation has named Geva Theatre in Rochester, New York, as the 2026 recipient of the Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award, recognizing the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting Indigenous playwrights, presenting Native stories, and fostering meaningful relationships with Indigenous artists and communities.

Administered by DGF and made possible through the support of the Lucille Lortel Foundation, the $20,000 award recognizes a theater institution or organization in New York or Connecticut for its work and commitment to the preservation and upliftment of Indigenous theatermakers. The recognition supports organizations creating opportunities for Indigenous voices and perspectives to flourish in American theater.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award,” said Elizabeth Williamson, Artistic Director at Geva Theatre. “This is a beautiful recognition of the work we have been able to do in collaboration with Friends of Ganondagan and Native Voices over the past five years. We are so grateful for Jeanette Jemison, DeLanna Studi, Meg Joseph, and Elisa Blandford’s leadership and ongoing partnership.”

Founded in 1972, Geva Theatre is Rochester’s flagship professional theater, dedicated to developing new work, nurturing playwrights, and connecting artists and audiences through stories that reflect a diversity of experiences. Its commitment to Indigenous theatermakers is demonstrated through productions including And So We Walked, written and performed by Cherokee playwright DeLanna Studi, and Pure Native by Tuscarora playwright Vickie Ramirez. Studi is currently at work on a new play commissioned by Geva, and was Geva’s 2024-26 Artist-in-Residence.

Beyond its productions, Geva has cultivated ongoing partnerships with Native Voices, an organization dedicated to developing and producing work by Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and First Nations playwrights, and Friends of Ganondagan, the Seneca Art and Culture Center in Western New York. These collaborations have supported projects including The Indigenous Theatre Symposium and the presentation of The Mush Hole, while creating opportunities for Indigenous artists and communities to participate in the development and presentation of new theatrical work.

Geva plans to use the award funding to strengthen these partnerships and support future artistic collaborations, including a co-production currently in development. The investment will help sustain relationships with Indigenous artists and cultural organizations while advancing Geva’s commitment to culturally informed programming and production practices.

The announcement comes during National Native American Heritage Month, underscoring the importance of sustained investment in Indigenous storytelling and the artists and organizations working to bring these stories to the stage.

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 10% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 6% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 24% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 20% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 15% 4 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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