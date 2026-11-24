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FuerzaFest and Poderoses Collective join forces to present a new annual queer Latinx theatrical tradition reimagines the Mexican Posada/Pastorela while raising funds for LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities. Poderoses Collective, a group of trans, queer, and immigrant artists, in collaboration with FuerzaFest, presents La Posada Is Happening! An Annual Celebration of Giving on December 12, 2026, at INTAR Theatre.

Produced by Valeria A. Avina and Rula A. Muñoz, written by Renée Lavalle, and directed by Rudy Ramírez, this inaugural production reimagines the traditional Mexican Posada/Pastorela through a queer lens, bringing together theater, humor, and community.

For LGBTQ+ people who have felt excluded from religious celebrations, La Posada Is Happening! creates space to reconnect with cultural traditions while celebrating their identities. Through this celebration, Poderoses Collective invites audiences to reclaim familiar narratives and imagine new ways of belonging.

The event launches an annual tradition: each year, a different LGBTQ+ writer and director will bring their own vision to the production, creating a new interpretation shaped by their experiences and artistic perspectives.

Giving back is central to the project. Each year, ticket sales will raise funds for a different nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ communities. This year's beneficiary is Make the Road New York. The night will culminate with food, drinks and more!

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 10% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 6% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 24% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 20% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 15% 4 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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