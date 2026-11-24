"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
FuerzaFest and Poderoses Collective Will Host LA POSADA IS HAPPENING! Benefit Production at INTAR Theatre
The inaugural annual production is produced by Valeria A. Avina and Rula A. Muñoz, with general admission tickets priced at $20.
FuerzaFest and Poderoses Collective join forces to present a new annual queer Latinx theatrical tradition reimagines the Mexican Posada/Pastorela while raising funds for LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities. Poderoses Collective, a group of trans, queer, and immigrant artists, in collaboration with FuerzaFest, presents La Posada Is Happening! An Annual Celebration of Giving on December 12, 2026, at INTAR Theatre.
Produced by Valeria A. Avina and Rula A. Muñoz, written by Renée Lavalle, and directed by Rudy Ramírez, this inaugural production reimagines the traditional Mexican Posada/Pastorela through a queer lens, bringing together theater, humor, and community.
For LGBTQ+ people who have felt excluded from religious celebrations, La Posada Is Happening! creates space to reconnect with cultural traditions while celebrating their identities. Through this celebration, Poderoses Collective invites audiences to reclaim familiar narratives and imagine new ways of belonging.
The event launches an annual tradition: each year, a different LGBTQ+ writer and director will bring their own vision to the production, creating a new interpretation shaped by their experiences and artistic perspectives.
Giving back is central to the project. Each year, ticket sales will raise funds for a different nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ communities. This year's beneficiary is Make the Road New York. The night will culminate with food, drinks and more!
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