Fort Salem Theater Building Listed for Sale as Salem Stages Winds Down

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After five seasons of producing live theater, expanding arts education, and building a vibrant community around one of Washington County's most treasured landmarks, Fort Salem Theater has announced that it will conclude its current chapter this August.

The theater's historic building has been listed for sale with Penny Spiezio of Penny Dot Realty, creating a rare opportunity for the next steward to continue nearly 250 years of history, and more than five decades as one of the Capital Region's most beloved performance venues.

Kyle and Jared West purchased Fort Salem Theater in 2020 and reopened the venue in 2021 despite the challenges of the pandemic. Over the next five seasons, the organization evolved into a nonprofit, expanded youth programming, commissioned and presented new works, and welcomed tens of thousands of audience members through more than 60 productions and events. Patrons and performers traveled from near and far to attend, with guests regularly visiting from Vermont, New York, Massachusetts and beyond.

While the theater faced financial challenges in 2025, West emphasized that the decision to close was ultimately a personal and professional one, not a financial necessity.

'Last year reminded us just how extraordinary this community is,' said Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. 'When Fort Salem needed help, people showed up in a way we'll never forget, and we are endlessly grateful for it. Now just feels like the right time to pursue new opportunities for personal and professional growth while giving this incredible stage the chance to begin a new chapter with fresh leadership and new ideas. These have truly been five life-changing seasons. We are so grateful to every artist, volunteer, donor, board member, patron, and neighbor who believed in this theater and helped make it what it became. We can't wait to be in the audience for whatever comes next on this amazing stage, and we'll be cheering on and supporting whoever follows in our footsteps.'

Over the years, Fort Salem Theater became known for ambitious productions, educational opportunities for young performers, and a commitment to making professional quality theater accessible in rural Washington County. FST produced year-round programming that ranged from intimate plays and new works to large-scale musicals, often with casts and creative teams drawn from across the region, plus occasional Broadway guest artists.

The company's final mainstage production, Jagged Little Pill, concluded this past weekend following three weekends of enthusiastic, packed audiences. Fort Salem's remaining public events include The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition (August 7–9), and The Storytelling Project, presented August 15 in partnership with Life Jacket Theatre Company, Page 73, and Lower Adirondack Pride, celebrating new LGBTQ+ voices in development, featuring both local artists and Broadway guests. Tickets to this event are free, with a pay-what-you-wish option.

The property is being offered as a turnkey theater opportunity, featuring a historic auditorium with approximately 200 seats (originally from Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre), a secondary performance space, dressing rooms, administrative offices, and extensive theater infrastructure ready for continued artistic use.

Certain production assets are owned by Fort Salem Theater's nonprofit entity, Salem Stages, and are therefore not included in the real estate sale. However, should the purchaser currently operate a nonprofit organization (or choose to establish one) those assets may be transferred in accordance with applicable nonprofit regulations. Those interested in receiving a complete list of eligible assets are encouraged to contact Fort Salem Theater directly.

The Wests will continue caring for the building and supporting the organization through its remaining events while searching for the next steward of this remarkable space. They hope the theater's next chapter will continue the legacy of creativity, education, and community that has defined Fort Salem Theater for more than five decades.

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