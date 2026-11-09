For Immediate Release: Bristol Valley Theater 2027 Season Announcment!

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Following a successful 2026 summer season, Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' premiere professional theater, is thrilled to Raise the Curtain on its 2027 Season. This year, the theater is pushing the boundaries of live performance to bring audiences a lineup that is bigger, better, and tied together by a captivating theme: 'Love, Mystery, and Intrigue Surrounds Us All!'

From laugh-out-loud whodunits to sun-soaked musical escapes, the season's lineup captures the thrilling spark of mystery and the universal power of love. The 2027 summer lineup includes:

2027 Season Lineup

Clue: The Play – The ultimate game of mystery and intrigue comes to life on stage. When six colorful guests assemble at Boddy Manor, a murder-mystery dinner party turns into a frantic race to find the killer. Will love for survival triumph over deadly secrets?

Kate Hamill's Mrs. Holmes & Mrs. Watson - Apt. 2B – A thrilling, fast-paced, and hilarious feminist reimagining of the world's greatest detective duo. This modern take infuses classic Victorian intrigue with deep friendship, brilliant wit, and a fresh investigation into what love and loyalty truly mean in the face of danger.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville – Audiences are invited to put on their flip-flops and escape to a tropical paradise where love is the ultimate mystery waiting to be solved. This heartwarming, energetic musical proves that love and intrigue can find you in the most unexpected places—even a rundown Caribbean resort.

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat – Mystery and intrigue aren't just for adults. When a giant, mischievous cat steps through the door on a rainy afternoon, a normal house transforms into a wonderland of chaotic fun. It's a loving tribute to imagination and the delightful mystery of childhood play.

Bristol Valley Theater invites theatergoers to build on this momentum and experience a year of theatrical magic.

Ticket and Subscription Information

Season subscriptions and flex passes are available now. Individual tickets will officially go on sale beginning March 1st. To purchase or learn more, visit bvtnaples.org or call the Box Office at (585) 374-6318.

About Bristol Valley Theater

Located in the scenic village of Naples, New York, Bristol Valley Theater is the Finger Lakes' premiere professional theater. Each summer, BVT produces a high-quality season of plays and musicals featuring top-notch professional talent from around the country, combining exceptional artistic quality with small-town charm.

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