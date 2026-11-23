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On Sunday, December 20th at 3PM, Irvington Theater welcomes the return of the critically-acclaimed HOLIDELIC back to the stage, as part of its 20th Anniversary Tour.

Conceived and performed by Grammy-nominated singer/percussionist Everett Bradley (Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, SEAL and more), all ages will delight at this psychedelic holiday show that features humor, heart, 70's and 80's inspired originals, and reimagined holiday classics. This “retro-futuristic take on the holidays” (The New Yorker) has not only played at Irvington Theater in 2025, but also at Sony Music Hall, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, amongst other well-known stages.

Papadelic, Bradley's larger than life on-stage persona, is joined by his aptly named band “dysFUNKtional”, featuring A-List musicians, who tour with the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and more.

Irvington Theater Director, Katie Wong comments, "We are thrilled to partner with the Friends of the Irvington Theater to bring the remarkable musicality and showmanship of the one and only Everett Bradley back to the Irvington Theater. After a fantastic performance last winter, we can't wait to see what he has in store for this year's 20th anniversary tour of HOLIDELIC. It'll be a spectacular event and a fabulous way to celebrate the holiday season with friends and families."

The production, generously supported in part by Marlene Canapi, will serve as a benefit for the Friends of the Irvington Theater, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the programming, enhancement, and physical improvement of the Irvington Theater. Noah Cornman, Board Member of the Friends of the Irvington Theater, shares the significance of bringing in an artist like Bradley. “The musicianship is unparalleled, and getting to see these real life rock stars who tour with the biggest bands in the world (Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna among so many) in our beloved theater is a gift like none other.” He also goes on to explain why this is so significant for the town as a cultural center north of Manhattan. “I particularly love that our village can host this hilarious, touching and inspirational experience right here in town! Like our Porchella Halloween, the convenience of strolling down Main Street and taking in world class entertainment with our families is a big part of what sets Irvington apart from anywhere else on the planet. The Friends of the Irvington Theater are honored that Everett and HOLIDELIC are coming to town to spread some funky joy and love, and raise some funds in support of our local theater and community.”

Sunday, December 20th at 3p.m. at the Irvington Theater

Run time approximately 90 minutes with no intermission

Doors open at 2:30pm. Come early to enjoy concessions and beverages!

Reserved seating: $30-$40

Tickets for sale at https://www.irvingtontheater.com/holidelic2026

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 10% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 6% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 24% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 20% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 15% 4 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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