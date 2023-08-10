Electronic Dance Music Experience MIDNIGHT MASS: THE MASQUERAVE Comes to Universal Preservation Hall for Halloween 2023

This Halloween, UPH invites you to go on a musical journey in one of Saratoga’s most beautiful venues, featuring Australian DJs JayTech and Naz with local DJ Sinclair.
POPULAR
Universal Preservation Hall is bringing a show to the Great Hall like they’ve never had before. They are treading uncharted territory to create a euphoric escape right in the middle of downtown Saratoga Springs. All of Us Events, in association with Universal Preservation Hall, presents “Midnight Mass: The Masquerave” 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
This Halloween, UPH invites you to go on a musical journey in one of Saratoga’s most beautiful venues, featuring Australian DJs JayTech and Naz with local DJ Sinclair opening.
Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.
Videos
|As You Like It
The Cherry Arts (8/03-8/13)
|The Andrew Lloyd Webber Songbook
Saint James Place (8/27-8/27)
|Love Letters: A Benefit for the Phoenicia Playhouse
Phoenicia Playhouse (8/26-8/26)
|Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
|What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
|Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
|Alice by Heart
Theatre444 (9/12-9/23)
|I AM BARBIE
Bridge Street Theatre (8/31-9/10)
|15 Minutes of Frame
Gene Frankel Theater (8/17-8/19)
|Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You