My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Dolly Parton Tribute Drag Brunch to Be Held at CRISP Rochester
The shows will feature Ambrosia Salad, Aggy Dune and Miss Ogeny.
This first ever Dolly Parton- themed drag brunch at at CRISP Rochester will take place on November 15th, 2026, featuring two seatings of brunch, drag performances, and laughs.
Guests are invited to celebrate the legendary Dolly Parton with brunch and a show starring Rochester drag queens Ambrosia Salad, Aggy Dune, and Miss Ogeny.The event will feature two showtimes, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., giving guests the opportunity to choose the brunch experience that best fits their plans. Guests attending as a group are encouraged to purchase their tickets together in one transaction under a single name to ensure they can be seated together. Tickets are non-refundable.
Tickets are $29 plus 8% state tax and includes the drag show and one complimentary mimosa. Guests can enjoy CRISP's brunch menu, featuring favorites and options to accommodate a variety of cravings and dietary preferences. Brunch and additional drinks are sold separately, and every ticket holder is required to purchase brunch.
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