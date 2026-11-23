"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Bridge Street Theatre to Stage Dickens’s Original A CHRISTMAS CAROL With One Performer and Live Sound Effects
Mark Perry will perform all 39 characters at the 44 West Bridge Street venue, with lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell.
This holiday season, Bridge Street Theatre will present Charles Dickens's original A Christmas Carol – not an adaptation – in an immersive theatrical telling of the classic Victorian ghost story. Running December 10–20, 2026, the production features Artistic Director Mark Perry performing all 39 characters, accompanied by live, onstage sound effects and nearly 100 watercolor paintings.
On a haunted Christmas Eve, the miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by a series of supernatural spirits who confront him with eerie visions of the past, present, and future, leading him toward redemption and a renewed outlook on life.
Perry brings Dickens's ghosts, heroes, and holiday revelers vividly to life through the author's own words. In a special appearance, local artist Carmen Borgia creates live Foley sound effects onstage, conjuring ghostly knocks, rattling chains, windswept nights, and other eerie sounds in real time. Nearly 100 stunning watercolor paintings by Irish artist PJ Lynch illustrate the entire story.
First published in 1843 under the title A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas., Dickens's timeless tale of generosity, compassion, and the possibility of personal transformation has captivated generations. Bridge Street Theatre's production invites audiences to rediscover the haunting atmosphere, humor, warmth, and humanity of this beloved holiday classic, told in Dickens's own words.
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