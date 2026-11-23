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This holiday season, Bridge Street Theatre will present Charles Dickens's original A Christmas Carol – not an adaptation – in an immersive theatrical telling of the classic Victorian ghost story. Running December 10–20, 2026, the production features Artistic Director Mark Perry performing all 39 characters, accompanied by live, onstage sound effects and nearly 100 watercolor paintings.

On a haunted Christmas Eve, the miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by a series of supernatural spirits who confront him with eerie visions of the past, present, and future, leading him toward redemption and a renewed outlook on life.

Perry brings Dickens's ghosts, heroes, and holiday revelers vividly to life through the author's own words. In a special appearance, local artist Carmen Borgia creates live Foley sound effects onstage, conjuring ghostly knocks, rattling chains, windswept nights, and other eerie sounds in real time. Nearly 100 stunning watercolor paintings by Irish artist PJ Lynch illustrate the entire story.

First published in 1843 under the title A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas., Dickens's timeless tale of generosity, compassion, and the possibility of personal transformation has captivated generations. Bridge Street Theatre's production invites audiences to rediscover the haunting atmosphere, humor, warmth, and humanity of this beloved holiday classic, told in Dickens's own words.

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 10% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 6% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 24% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 20% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 15% 4 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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