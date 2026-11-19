NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) will present The Full Monty, running December 10th-27th.

Anyone looking for a “revealing” musical comedy gem this holiday season need look no further than Blackfriars Theatre and their final show of 2026: The Full Monty.

When a group of unemployed Buffalo steel workers spies their wives enjoying a Chippendale-style strip show on a girls' night out, they hatch a plan. Jealous, out of work, and feeling emasculated, they decide they'll try to make some quick cash by forming their own striptease act! In preparing for their big show, they find themselves extremely exposed – both physically and emotionally. But as they conquer their fears, self-consciousness, and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to "let it go.”

Anyone who knows the original film on which the musical is based is keenly aware of the meaning of “The Full Monty.” Though anything involving a striptease may seem like an interesting choice for a holiday show, the planning was completely intentional. “We know that Rochester audiences crave something fun (and maybe even unexpected) during the holiday season,” says Blackfriars artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “For us, it seemed like a great alternative to the typical stories that we're offered every year. Though some folks might consider it a bit naughty, we think those who give it a chance will find that this show is absolutely loaded with heart and humanity—not to mention laughs and thrills—and those are things we can all connect to at a time of year when we're all primed for big emotions and joyful catharsis.”

Leading the charge for this tawdry treat is local director, Nathaniel Niemi. “What I love about this piece (besides the side-splitting hilarity!),” says Niemi, “is that at the heart of it, we have a story about connection, male friendship and vulnerability. As the characters strip away their clothing, they also reveal their truest selves. On top of that, this cast is committed to the bit! They are delightful humans, incredibly talented, and funny to boot! They jumped in head first (and pants down!) and I am beyond excited for our audiences to experience what we've cooked up!”

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating, it is recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see The Full Monty at Blackfriars Theatre from December 10th-27th.

The cast of The Full Monty includes Kolton Bradley (Noah "Horse" T. Simmons), John Ashley Brown (Jerry Lukowski), Shelby Dunning (Susan Hershey, et al), Pavel Galenza (Malcolm MacGreggor), Josh Holleran (Reg W., et al), Riley Hutchins (Nathan Lukowski), Madelynn Lang (Joanie Lish, et al), Lyndsey Lord (Georgie Bukatinsky), Lauren MacDonough (Pam Lukowski), Pat McCabe (Dave Bukatinski), Paul Moukperian (Harold Nichols), Nate River (Buddy "Keno" Walsh, et al), Maria Scipione (Jeanette Burmeister), Kiley Sullivan (Estelle, et al), Brynn Tyszka (Vicki Nichols), and Ian Yates, (Ethan Girard). The Full Monty is directed by Nathaniel Niemi with choreography by Hector Manuel and musical direction by Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Group, military, and student discounts are available through the Box Office. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge (online service fees apply).

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 10% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 6% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 25% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 19% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 15% 4 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming