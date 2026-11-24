"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and More Set for Cortland Rep 2027 Summer Season
The season will also feature CRIMES OF THE HEART, BIG, THE MUSICAL, and more.
Cortland Repertory Theatre revealed its 2027 summer season, five productions running June 9 through August 13, 2027. The lineup of three musicals and two plays features: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ripcord, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Crimes of the Heart, and Big, The Musical. Subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public after Subscriber's Week, May 17-21, 2027.
The 2027 Season
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical | June 9-18
Book by Douglas McGrath; Music & Lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil.
Before she was Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a teenage songwriter from Brooklyn with a gift for melody and something to prove. This Tony and Grammy-winning musical follows her from writing chart-toppers for the biggest acts in music to the breakthrough of her own album, Tapestry. Along the way comes love, heartbreak, and friendly rivalry with fellow songwriters. You'll hear 'You've Got a Friend,' 'One Fine Day,' 'So Far Away,' 'Up on the Roof,' and 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow,' and the stories behind them.
Ripcord | June 23-July 2
The sunniest room at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility is prime real estate, and cantankerous Abby has no intention of sharing it. When relentlessly cheerful Marilyn moves in, Abby will do whatever it takes to get rid of her. What begins as a harmless bet turns into an escalating game of one-upmanship, with each woman pushing the other further than either expected. As the stakes (and the laughs) climb, the truths they've each kept hidden start to surface. The Golden Girls meets The Odd Couple in this uproarious comedy.
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying | July 7-16
Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser; Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock & Willie Gilbert; Based on the book by Shepherd Mead.
J. Pierrepont Finch has big ambitions and a little handbook that promises he can rise from window washer to executive without breaking a sweat. Charm, scheming and perfect timing carry him up the ladder, past office parties, backstabbing coworkers, endless coffee and even true love. This classic Broadway comedy won both the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize. It features a toe-tapping score including 'I Believe in You,' 'Brotherhood of Man' and 'The Company Way.' Big business has never been this funny.
Crimes of the Heart | July 21-30
By Beth Henley.
In Hazlehurst, Mississippi, the three Magrath sisters come home to await news of their dying grandfather, and their own problems arrive with them. Lenny is turning 30 and unmarried, Meg is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast, and Babe is out on bail after shooting her husband. Add a scene-stealing cousin and an awkward young lawyer who's already fallen for Babe, and secrets and laughs spill out in equal measure. It's warm, irreverent and makes for the perfect night of theater.
Contains mature themes; a full content disclosure is available at cortlandrep.org.
Big, The Musical | August 4-13
Book by John Weidman; Music by David Shire; Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr.; Based on the hit 20th Century Fox film.
Josh Baskin is tired of being an awkward kid, so at a carnival he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine and wakes up as a grown-up. Suddenly he's got a job, a girlfriend, and a whole new set of 'adult' problems he's never prepared for. Based on the beloved movie, this heartfelt musical brings the story to life with a dazzling score, big dance numbers and a giant floor piano. It's a laugh-out-loud, feel-good night for the whole family.
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