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Cortland Repertory Theatre revealed its 2027 summer season, five productions running June 9 through August 13, 2027. The lineup of three musicals and two plays features: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ripcord, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Crimes of the Heart, and Big, The Musical. Subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public after Subscriber's Week, May 17-21, 2027.

The 2027 Season

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical | June 9-18

Book by Douglas McGrath; Music & Lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil.

Before she was Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a teenage songwriter from Brooklyn with a gift for melody and something to prove. This Tony and Grammy-winning musical follows her from writing chart-toppers for the biggest acts in music to the breakthrough of her own album, Tapestry. Along the way comes love, heartbreak, and friendly rivalry with fellow songwriters. You'll hear 'You've Got a Friend,' 'One Fine Day,' 'So Far Away,' 'Up on the Roof,' and 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow,' and the stories behind them.

Ripcord | June 23-July 2

By David Lindsay-Abaire.

The sunniest room at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility is prime real estate, and cantankerous Abby has no intention of sharing it. When relentlessly cheerful Marilyn moves in, Abby will do whatever it takes to get rid of her. What begins as a harmless bet turns into an escalating game of one-upmanship, with each woman pushing the other further than either expected. As the stakes (and the laughs) climb, the truths they've each kept hidden start to surface. The Golden Girls meets The Odd Couple in this uproarious comedy.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying | July 7-16

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser; Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock & Willie Gilbert; Based on the book by Shepherd Mead.

J. Pierrepont Finch has big ambitions and a little handbook that promises he can rise from window washer to executive without breaking a sweat. Charm, scheming and perfect timing carry him up the ladder, past office parties, backstabbing coworkers, endless coffee and even true love. This classic Broadway comedy won both the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize. It features a toe-tapping score including 'I Believe in You,' 'Brotherhood of Man' and 'The Company Way.' Big business has never been this funny.

Crimes of the Heart | July 21-30

By Beth Henley.

In Hazlehurst, Mississippi, the three Magrath sisters come home to await news of their dying grandfather, and their own problems arrive with them. Lenny is turning 30 and unmarried, Meg is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast, and Babe is out on bail after shooting her husband. Add a scene-stealing cousin and an awkward young lawyer who's already fallen for Babe, and secrets and laughs spill out in equal measure. It's warm, irreverent and makes for the perfect night of theater.

Contains mature themes; a full content disclosure is available at cortlandrep.org.

Big, The Musical | August 4-13

Book by John Weidman; Music by David Shire; Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr.; Based on the hit 20th Century Fox film.

Josh Baskin is tired of being an awkward kid, so at a carnival he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine and wakes up as a grown-up. Suddenly he's got a job, a girlfriend, and a whole new set of 'adult' problems he's never prepared for. Based on the beloved movie, this heartfelt musical brings the story to life with a dazzling score, big dance numbers and a giant floor piano. It's a laugh-out-loud, feel-good night for the whole family.

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 10% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 6% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 24% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 20% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 15% 4 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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