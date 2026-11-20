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Ancram Center for the Arts received the Larry Murray Award at the 2026 Berkshire Theatre Awards on Nov. 9th at Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse in Lenox, MA. The Larry Murray Award is bestowed annually for outstanding service to the community through theater and honors the late Larry Murray, a longtime Berkshire theatre critic and founder of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association and Berkshire on Stage.

The award recognizes Ancram Center's innovative community storytelling program REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES, its elementary school storytelling program WRITING ON YOUR FEET, and its biennial PLEIN AIR PLAYS, site-specific new plays performed throughout the community.

“Thank you, Berkshire Theatre Critics, for affirming that connection can be forged through performance, and that individuals and communities are empowered, healthier, and happier when the arts are part of everyday life,” said Jeff Mousseau, Co-Director of the Ancram Center.

In founding the Ancram Center in 2016, Co-Directors Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi shared a core belief that storytelling could inspire community connection. Launched as part of its inaugural season, and offered twice a year ever since, Ancram Center's REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES program supports community members in sharing true personal stories from the Ancram Center stage – live and without notes. Ricciardi, who created the series and works with the storytellers to prepare their narratives for a live audience, said, “Storytelling is part of the human condition. Stories keep us connected and help us form community. These stories are authentic and real – they remind us of our common humanity and strengthen social bonds.” Since 2016, Ancram Center has showcased 70 storytellers at 22 REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES events.

In 2020, Ancram Center brought its approach to storytelling to the elementary school at Taconic Hills Central School District in a new project called WRITING ON YOUR FEET. Since then, storytelling workshops are offered to all 3rd and 4th graders each fall. In 2025, the program was expanded to children in the Webutuck School District. Like REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES with adults, WRITING ON YOUR FEET culminates with students sharing their stories from the Ancram Center stage. Shy students become more comfortable speaking in front of peers, those who struggle with writing find success, and students who have previously excelled find a deepened joy in the art of creating a personal narrative. Through WRITING ON YOUR FEET, Ancram Center annually serves 300 school children.

Beyond its robust storytelling offerings, Ancram Center produces a biennial performance festival called THE PLEIN AIR PLAYS in which the Town of Ancram takes on a leading role. Created during the COVID pandemic when no one was presenting live theater, Mousseau and Ricciardi came up with the idea of commissioning and staging three one-act plays at three separate site-specific outdoor locations. To experience each performance in which the setting becomes a character, audiences travel by car as part of a theatrical road trip. With the cooperation of town residents, Ancram Center administrators, and a slew of volunteers, the phrase “all the world's a stage” becomes just that. 2027 will mark the 4th edition of PLEIN AIR PLAYS.

Ancram Center for the Arts is an award-winning theater located in New York's Hudson Valley. Housed in an historic Grange Hall, Ancram Center is dedicated to presenting risk-taking productions and new work by nationally recognized theater artists in an intimate performance space.

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 10% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 6% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 24% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 20% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 15% 4 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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