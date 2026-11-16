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Emerging Artists Theatre will present Alexandros the Musical on November 19 and 20 at 4 p.m. at the 28th Street Theatre at TADA! in New York City.

The production stars Daniel Yearwood as Alexandros, Gabrielle Lee as Olympias, Mauricio Castillo as Cosmos, and Regine Sophia as Thais.

Inspired by Greek mythology, history, and philosophy, Alexandros the Musical is a coming-of-age story exploring transformation, connection, and self-discovery, and the greatness that lies within us all.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Elizabeth Filippoulis, based on a modern epic poem by playwright, screenwriter, and journalist Stamatis A. Filippoulis, translated into English by Anthony Stevens. The production features music by Sir Dirk Brossé and artwork by Paul Benney.

Lorca Peress directs the production, with music direction by Nathaniel Semsen.

Alexandros began as a play, receiving a sold-out pilot presentation in London in 2023. The upcoming New York performances mark the next chapter in the project's development as a musical.

Performances will take place November 19 and 20 at 4 p.m. at the 28th Street Theatre at TADA!, located at 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan.

The race is on for the Central New York Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 SLOC Musical Theater 10% 2 Pittsford Musicals 9% 3 CNY Playhouse 8% 4 Cider Mill Stage 7% 5 Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Dan Galliher & Friends - SLOC SINGS BIG BAND BROADWAY SLOC Musical Theater 26% 2 Alina Gonzalez - MY STORY Rhinebeck Center For Performing Arts 20% 3 Shannon Eccles - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 17% 4 Sharon Piegaro - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% 5 Alex Walley - GOOD THING GOING: A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM Bunbury Players 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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