"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ALEXANDROS THE MUSICAL to Be Presented at Emerging Artists Theatre This November
Lorca Peress directs, with Nathaniel Semsen as music director and a book and lyrics by Elizabeth Filippoulis.
Emerging Artists Theatre will present Alexandros the Musical on November 19 and 20 at 4 p.m. at the 28th Street Theatre at TADA! in New York City.
The production stars Daniel Yearwood as Alexandros, Gabrielle Lee as Olympias, Mauricio Castillo as Cosmos, and Regine Sophia as Thais.
Inspired by Greek mythology, history, and philosophy, Alexandros the Musical is a coming-of-age story exploring transformation, connection, and self-discovery, and the greatness that lies within us all.
The musical features a book and lyrics by Elizabeth Filippoulis, based on a modern epic poem by playwright, screenwriter, and journalist Stamatis A. Filippoulis, translated into English by Anthony Stevens. The production features music by Sir Dirk Brossé and artwork by Paul Benney.
Lorca Peress directs the production, with music direction by Nathaniel Semsen.
Alexandros began as a play, receiving a sold-out pilot presentation in London in 2023. The upcoming New York performances mark the next chapter in the project's development as a musical.
Performances will take place November 19 and 20 at 4 p.m. at the 28th Street Theatre at TADA!, located at 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan.
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