Verb Theatre to Present THE BRIGHTEST MOST SHINIEST STAR YOU EVER DID SEE Christmas Comedy at Theatre 1308

NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What happens when a Christmas pageant is cancelled, but one determined church lady refuses to let the holiday spirit die? Audiences can find out when Verb Theatre presents The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See, a joyful, campy holiday comedy running December 2 – 12, 2026 at Theatre 1308.

When Salem Lutheran Church's 1997 Christmas Pageant is unexpectedly cancelled, it falls to Gloria to save the day with a genuine, home-cooked Christmas experience. Armed with beloved hymns, church stories and a generous splash of sass, Gloria is ready to bring the Christmas cheer, whether the audience was expecting a show or not.

Part Prairie Christmas tale, part affectionate trip down memory lane, The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See is a celebration of the brightest people in our lives: the ones who lead with care, embrace their own kind of wonder and remind us that joy can show up in the most unexpected places. With its blend of comedy, music and drag-inspired theatricality, the production invites audiences to see the Nativity story — and perhaps the people around them — in a whole new light.

Written by Conrad Belau, the play draws on the playwright's experience growing up as a pastor's kid in small-town Saskatchewan in the 1990s. Belau's memories of church musicals, Christian pop culture, Bible movies and the people who shaped their childhood provides the foundation for a work that approaches faith and religious community with both complexity and affection.

'As a queer person, the church and religion are things I've grappled with my whole life,' says Belau. 'But I also wanted to give a lot of room and love and warmth to my memories of the church as a kid, and what stood out to me. I approached writing the show as almost revisionist history, truly highlighting the splendour and glory of folks like Gloria who existed and still do exist in the church — folks who lead with care, wonder, whimsy and SASS.'

For Belau, the invitation to audiences is simple: come ready to laugh, enjoy some favourite childhood hymns and experience the joy of live theatre.

The production marks the first play in Belau's Gloria in excelsis Trio Trilogy, following the life of 85-year-old Gloria. First developed through Verb Theatre's 2024/25 Queer & Trans Playwrights Unit, the work reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovative performance and new theatrical voices.

Under the direction of Christian Goutsis, the production stars Meg Farhall as Gloria and Dan Perrott as Gabriel Shepherd. Since its formation in 2008, Verb Theatre has explored what live performance can be for the communities it serves, championing surprising, important and innovative theatrical experiences. With The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See, the company invites Calgary audiences to embrace an unconventional holiday tradition — one filled with music, mischief and nostalgia.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Meg Farhall: Gloria

Dan Perrott: Gabriel Shepherd

Playwright: Conrad Belau

Director: Christian Goutsis

Stage Manager: Raynah Bourne

Set Design: JJ Penaranda

Lighting Design: Maezy Reign

Music Direction & Sound Design: Alix Cowman

Costume Design: Rebecca Toon

Costume Assistant: Sunny Bao

Head of Props & Production Assistant: Abigail Monarrez

Producer & Production Manager: Kathryn Smith

Producer: Camille Pavlenko

Assistant Producer: Keith Boniol

Artistic Director: Kathryn Smith

Artistic Associate: Camille Pavlenko

Publicist: Aldona Barutowicz

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See

Presented by Verb Theatre

December 2 – 12, 2026

Theatre 1308, 1308 Edmonton Trail, Calgary, AB

Opening night: Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Community night: Monday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Additional performances: December 5, 8–12, with evening and matinee performances available.

https://www.verbtheatre.com/the-brightest-star

Audience Advisory: Audiences of all ages are welcome. However, this production is not specifically intended for children.

ABOUT VERB THEATRE

Verb Theatre creates theatrical experiences that explore cutting-edge ideas in cutting-edge ways. Through surprising, important and innovative performances, the company investigates the conversations and theatrical forms that will matter to audiences tomorrow. Founded in 2008, Verb continues to examine what live performance can be for the community it serves, inviting audiences to expect the unexpected.

Photo Credit: Mike Tan



Photo Credit: Mike Tan

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone