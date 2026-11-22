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The Sherlock Holmes series has certainly stood the test of time, with 60 different stories published by author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle between 1887 - 1927. Many of the themes in his tales are still relevant today, with this play highlighting themes of espionage, treason, and autocracy. This performance in Calgary marks the North American premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE HUNT FOR MORIARTY which received positive reviews as a ‘clever canon mashup’.

Ian Harmon, Stafford Perry, Graham Percy, Daniel Briere, Omar Alex Khan, Photo by Fifth Wall Media

Although I have seen a handful of Sherlock mysteries portrayed in various mediums, I would not consider myself overly familiar with the characters. I would assume that anyone who is a fan of the work would instantly know each character and their history with Holmes prior to entering this theatre and would get a lot out of the story. I found that there were so many plot points and characters in this play, it made it rather difficult to follow the story. Kudos to the actors and stage team for the seemingly never-ending costume changes, character swaps, set shifts, etc. Thankfully Watson’s narration over these shifts made the action somewhat continuous for the audience. This play combined four separate Holmes stories: The Adventure of the Bruce-Partington Plans, A Scandal in Bohemia, The Adventure of the Second Stain, and The Final Problem. Unsurprisingly, that is a LOT to fit into a 2 hour theatrical performance and thus was a bit overwhelming for a single viewing.

Jamie Konchak, Omar Alex Khan, Stafford Perry, Photo by Fifth Wall Media

The actors had many roles to play, each with distinct accents, personalities, and wardrobe, and the cast did a stupendous job jumping into each of those personas on the fly. I recognized many talented veteran Calgary actors on stage from recent work throughout the city. There were some very exciting stage combat pieces that had wonderful choreography, and flawless execution by the cast. The stage was beautifully crafted to swap focus from one area to the next as the characters traversed the city (and the globe), with background projections aiding in setting the stage for each scene. All wardrobe and props were period appropriate and suited the characters perfectly in all cases. It was a rather enjoyable viewing experience, and another great production by the whole Vertigo team!

The Cast of Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty, Photo by Fifth Wall Media

Having visited a myriad of theatres throughout Calgary I was reminded again that the seating in Vertigo Theatre is my absolute favourite. As a person of short stature, I stress ahead of each performance, wondering if the person seated in front of me is going to completely block my view of the stage. The stadium style seating means that I can easily see over the heads of people in front of me and likewise for those behind! Just wanted to make a note of that for anyone who had not visited the theatre and may be stressed by viewing uncertainty.

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE HUNT FOR MORIARTY runs until December 19 and makes for an excellent night out with friends for some mystery intrigue! You can find tickets online at: https://www.vertigotheatre.com/tickets

The race is on for the Calgary Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SCHOOL OF ROCK StoryBook Theatre 27% 2 SHREK StoryBook Theatre 19% 3 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Calgary 14% 4 THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 13% 5 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Rosebud 11% Best Play 1 APPROPRIATE the theatre 29% 2 THE VERDICT Vertigo Theatre 16% 3 HURRY HARD Rosebud 12% 4 THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Vertigo Theatre 12% 5 HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 StoryBook Theatre 46% 2 Theatre Calgary 15% 3 OffBookish 10% 4 Vertigo Theatre 7% 5 Pumphouse Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joe Rino - SCHOOL OF ROCK StoryBook Theatre 35% 2 Cash Finch - SHREK StoryBook Theatre 13% 3 Anthony Trotta - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 11% 4 Alejandro Beltran - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 8% 5 Rayanne Laycock - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Rosebud 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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