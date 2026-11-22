"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: Vertigo Theatre’s SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE HUNT FOR MORIARTY is a whirlwind adventure
A clash of wits and strategic rivalry between Holmes and Moriarty
The Sherlock Holmes series has certainly stood the test of time, with 60 different stories published by author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle between 1887 - 1927. Many of the themes in his tales are still relevant today, with this play highlighting themes of espionage, treason, and autocracy. This performance in Calgary marks the North American premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE HUNT FOR MORIARTY which received positive reviews as a ‘clever canon mashup’.
Although I have seen a handful of Sherlock mysteries portrayed in various mediums, I would not consider myself overly familiar with the characters. I would assume that anyone who is a fan of the work would instantly know each character and their history with Holmes prior to entering this theatre and would get a lot out of the story. I found that there were so many plot points and characters in this play, it made it rather difficult to follow the story. Kudos to the actors and stage team for the seemingly never-ending costume changes, character swaps, set shifts, etc. Thankfully Watson’s narration over these shifts made the action somewhat continuous for the audience. This play combined four separate Holmes stories: The Adventure of the Bruce-Partington Plans, A Scandal in Bohemia, The Adventure of the Second Stain, and The Final Problem. Unsurprisingly, that is a LOT to fit into a 2 hour theatrical performance and thus was a bit overwhelming for a single viewing.
The actors had many roles to play, each with distinct accents, personalities, and wardrobe, and the cast did a stupendous job jumping into each of those personas on the fly. I recognized many talented veteran Calgary actors on stage from recent work throughout the city. There were some very exciting stage combat pieces that had wonderful choreography, and flawless execution by the cast. The stage was beautifully crafted to swap focus from one area to the next as the characters traversed the city (and the globe), with background projections aiding in setting the stage for each scene. All wardrobe and props were period appropriate and suited the characters perfectly in all cases. It was a rather enjoyable viewing experience, and another great production by the whole Vertigo team!
Having visited a myriad of theatres throughout Calgary I was reminded again that the seating in Vertigo Theatre is my absolute favourite. As a person of short stature, I stress ahead of each performance, wondering if the person seated in front of me is going to completely block my view of the stage. The stadium style seating means that I can easily see over the heads of people in front of me and likewise for those behind! Just wanted to make a note of that for anyone who had not visited the theatre and may be stressed by viewing uncertainty.
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE HUNT FOR MORIARTY runs until December 19 and makes for an excellent night out with friends for some mystery intrigue! You can find tickets online at: https://www.vertigotheatre.com/tickets
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