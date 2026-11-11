Review: Broadway Across Canada’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST allows us to relive true magic in the rival-to-lover trope.

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Broadway Across Canada has yet again exceeded all expectations with their touring performance of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. As a child of the ‘90’s I am very familiar with the tale of sweet Belle who had moved to a poor provincial town in France with her quirky inventor father. She is an intelligent young woman who loves reading as a means to escape the mundanity of everyday life and see through the eyes of people in faraway places. Although the townsfolk find her strange, the manliest of men in the town, Gaston, lusts after her due to her striking beauty. The songs are iconic and many nostalgic millennials can recite them all by heart, even those of us that didn’t find that particular Disney movie to rank among the top picks.

Prior to attending the performance I was curious how the production was going to bring the magical and often over-the-top animation to life with real actors in front of a live audience. I was astounded by the practical effects that this cast and crew employed to make the story come to life! To get away with building entire elaborate sets that needed to be swapped out regularly between storylines, the set design team used a set of project images, screen effects, and moveable set pieces to give the illusion of depth and grandeur. I found the mesh screen in the foreground to be such a fascinating installation, enabling the forest scenes with frenzied wolf chases and lightning strikes to really set the tone and fear of those situations, while also keeping some of that animated brilliance of the original.

Kyra Belle Johnson and Company. Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney

There were multiple occasions when, as an adult, I was completely in awe of how they managed to pull off an effect. The story revolves around magic so it only makes sense to have that same enchanted quality to this performance. The appearance of Chip, the tiny child who was magically transformed into a cup, as a seemingly disembodied head on stage, is still beyond my comprehension, and that’s after googling it to try and get some answers! The finale of Beast transforming into his former Princely self was naturally one of the moments that I was anticipating to be a rather entrancing scene and I was absolutely spellbound by how they pulled it off. I still don’t know how it was done, and it brought me such joy and wonder to witness this stage magic that I truly felt like a child again.

Harry Francis as Lefou and Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston. Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney

As a fan of golden-age Hollywood films like ‘Singing in the Rain’ I was so impressed with the variety and scale of the ensemble dance numbers throughout this performance. The talent and athleticism showcased on that stage was jaw-dropping, and the ever-changing wardrobe and dance routines (including some very impressive tap-dancing) was marvellous. The performance of 'Be Our Guest' so incredible, I felt like I could've just gone home after that number and felt completely inspired and content! As expected, the wardrobe pieces were of such incredible quality, it truly felt like the enchanted servants were in fact bewitched objects, and the chorus members were so elegantly dressed that it served as a grand-scale spectacle. The iconic ballroom scene captured the pinnacle of luxurious opulence and the natural attraction that the characters finally felt for one another.

Fergie L. Philippe. Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. © Disney

I found the first half of the performance to be the most dazzling, with many of my favourite musical numbers presented in huge, jaw-dropping displays that seemed to continue for so long, that I was amazed the performers had the stamina to go on! The casting of our main characters was so spot on, especially Stephan Mark Lukas as Gaston, he had the looks, the voice, and the mannerisms that so perfectly embodied that character! Kyra Belle Johnson personified our heroine Belle with perfect poise, an innocent purity, and a strong yet regal singing voice. Harry Francis brought the cartoonish hilarity of Lefou to the stage, exuding the energy and brilliance of Gaston’s slippery little friend perfectly. Fergie L. Philippe performed as the Beast, his towering presence and flashing mood swings capturing the fear and anger of being an outcast to the world.

This is a show that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages and backgrounds, truly a ‘tale as old as time’. The production quality rivals those of Broadway and should not be missed by Canadian audiences during their limited run. Don’t miss your chance to see ‘Beauty and the Beast’’ at the Southern Alberta Jubilee until November 15, 2026, tickets are going fast!

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