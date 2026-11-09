Preview: VIOLASET's FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACKS AND LEGACY CONCERT in support of Ukraine

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For film enthusiasts and classical music lovers, a new highly-anticipated film score concert series will be travelling across Canada this month. Led by VIOLASET, Ukranian viola duo Solomiya Kasinchuk and Liubomyr Kliufinskyi, the musical arrangement will be performed by a full band ensemble. Film compositions featured in this series include the music of John Williams (Harry Potter), Hans Zimmer (Inception, Interstellar, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, etc.), Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones), and many more!

The VIOLASET tour is not only a great way to enjoy your favourite instrumental music, it's also in support of a good cause. Following the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion, VIOLASET became an active part of the cultural resistance — organizing charity concerts, supporting civic initiatives, and using their platform to stand with Ukraine. The proceeds from this concert series will go towards supporting the Wild Hornets program and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The impact of these concerts is what drives their passion with the revenue to back it. Over the past three years, VIOLASET's concerts have raised roughly $40,000 for Ukraine. Last year's Christmas concert "Shchedryk" in Toronto sold out with more than 230 guests and raised $8,000 for Wild Hornets, their official partner.

Solomiya Kasinchuk and Liubomyr Kliufinskyi are graduates of the National Music Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv, where they founded VIOLASET in 2018. VIOLASET has toured extensively in Europe and Canada, creating meaningful collaborations with many European and Ukrainian artists. Since 2023, the couple has been living in Canada and sharing Ukrainian music and culture with Canadian audiences, from modern interpretations of Ukrainian folk motifs, to the cinematic sound of film scores. They also founded Solomiya Heritage – Ukrainian Music Foundation, although they credit VIOLASET as their raison d'être; a fusion of classical excellence, modern artistry, and deep-rooted Ukrainian spirit.

Be sure to purchase your tickets soon, the concert is fast approaching!

Location: Decidedly Jazz Danceworks, 111 – 12 Ave SE, Calgar

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: Doors 5:00 pm, show 6:00 pm

Tickets: https://waylight.me/VS/event/61671-1f4d

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