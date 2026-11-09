My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Preview: VIOLASET's FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACKS AND LEGACY CONCERT in support of Ukraine
VIOLASET's Canadian tour to support Wild Hornets and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
For film enthusiasts and classical music lovers, a new highly-anticipated film score concert series will be travelling across Canada this month. Led by VIOLASET, Ukranian viola duo Solomiya Kasinchuk and Liubomyr Kliufinskyi, the musical arrangement will be performed by a full band ensemble. Film compositions featured in this series include the music of John Williams (Harry Potter), Hans Zimmer (Inception, Interstellar, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, etc.), Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones), and many more!
The VIOLASET tour is not only a great way to enjoy your favourite instrumental music, it's also in support of a good cause. Following the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion, VIOLASET became an active part of the cultural resistance — organizing charity concerts, supporting civic initiatives, and using their platform to stand with Ukraine. The proceeds from this concert series will go towards supporting the Wild Hornets program and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The impact of these concerts is what drives their passion with the revenue to back it. Over the past three years, VIOLASET's concerts have raised roughly $40,000 for Ukraine. Last year's Christmas concert "Shchedryk" in Toronto sold out with more than 230 guests and raised $8,000 for Wild Hornets, their official partner.
Solomiya Kasinchuk and Liubomyr Kliufinskyi are graduates of the National Music Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv, where they founded VIOLASET in 2018. VIOLASET has toured extensively in Europe and Canada, creating meaningful collaborations with many European and Ukrainian artists. Since 2023, the couple has been living in Canada and sharing Ukrainian music and culture with Canadian audiences, from modern interpretations of Ukrainian folk motifs, to the cinematic sound of film scores. They also founded Solomiya Heritage – Ukrainian Music Foundation, although they credit VIOLASET as their raison d'être; a fusion of classical excellence, modern artistry, and deep-rooted Ukrainian spirit.
Be sure to purchase your tickets soon, the concert is fast approaching!
Location: Decidedly Jazz Danceworks, 111 – 12 Ave SE, Calgar
Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Time: Doors 5:00 pm, show 6:00 pm
Tickets: https://waylight.me/VS/event/61671-1f4d
Promo video: https://youtube.com/shorts/B_ZBYSirGak
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
They Say
West Village Theatre (11/12-11/21)
|
LAST CANDLE
Vertigo Theatre (2/26-3/07)
|
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11/10-11/15)
|
Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (11/20-12/29)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents Mrs. Doubtfire
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1/05-1/10)
|
Love Letters by A.R. Gurney
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (2/12-2/14)
|
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (5/21-6/20)
|
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Theatre Calgary (5/25-6/20)
|
True West
Theatre Calgary (2/02-2/21)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11/10-11/15)