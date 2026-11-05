Preview: THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT is one for the whole family

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GFN Productions invites the public to brighten up the month of November with an unmissable cultural event: Disney Tim Burton’s: The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film! This holiday classic will be projected on the big screen, accompanied by the masterful score of GRAMMY® award-winning composer Danny Elfman, performed live by the FILMharmonique Orchestra. Under the direction of conductor Andrew Crust, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in this symphonic experience on November 6th at the Southern Alberta Jubliee Auditorium.

Based on a poem by Tim Burton and first released in 1993 as “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, the film follows the adventures of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Bored to death by the routine of Halloween, Jack decides to discover the magic of Christmas. Unfortunately, his good intentions lead him to kidnap Santa Claus with the help of his prankster sidekicks, Lock, Shock and Barrel. But his festive plans soon turn into a nightmare for good children everywhere. This masterpiece is rated PG.

Let the magic of Disney take you away with a one-night-only screening of the classic film accompanied by the original score as performed by the FILMharmonique Orchestra and choir. This performance features a massive ensemble of Canadian musicians, bringing the iconic sounds of this beloved tale to life. The power of these performances has attracted both die-hard classical fans, as well as film fans discovering the magic of a live orchestra for the first time. The orchestra specializes in film compositions, providing an opportunity for every film fan to find their favourite classics: https://gfnproductions.ca/our-productions/concerts/?city=Calgary

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film is licensed by Disney Concerts and presented by GFN Productions. Since this presentation is being limited to a single performance, get your tickets before they are gone, this performance is nearly sold-out!

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