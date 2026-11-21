"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Preview: SINNER a Critically Acclaimed Homecoming
A modern tragicomedy exploring faith, identity, and belonging.
Following critically acclaimed performances at the Toronto and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, Calgary singer-
songwriter, comedian, and theatre creator Marla Torgerson brings her original one-woman musical tragicomedy, SINNER, home for one night only on Sunday, November 29, at the Big Secret Theatre in Werklund Centre.
Described as “If Fleabag went to Bible College,” SINNER. blends virtuosic vocals, razor-sharp storytelling,
irreverent theological commentary, and original music. Raised in the Bible Belt of central Alberta, Torgerson grew up immersed in the Fundamentalist Evangelical Church, fluent in scripture, purity culture, and patriarchal certainty.
What began as an intensely personal exploration of faith, identity, and belonging has become an internationally
performed work resonating across generations. One audience member called it “the soul healing I didn’t know I still needed.” With a UK tour in development for 2027, Torgerson brings SINNER. back to her home city. The
November 29 performance features a live band and offers Calgary audiences a chance to experience this distinctly Albertan story before its next international chapter.
With a degree in classical voice and two decades of songwriting experience, Torgerson now uses that same language to dismantle the systems that shaped her. Through biting satire, original songs, and startling vulnerability, SINNER explores faith, family, sexuality, obedience, and the complicated process of leaving behind everything you were taught to believe. Part concert, part stand-up, and part personal reckoning, the show asks: Who are we allowed to become once we stop trying to be good?
Come for the comedy. Stay for the catharsis.
At Toronto Fringe, The Hammer Monthly called SINNER. “one of the strongest new musicals ... in many years,”
while My Entertainment World awarded it an A−, describing it as “one of the strongest solo shows of the festival.”
At Edinburgh Fringe, the production earned ★★★★ from Everything Theatre and was featured by The List
among Canadian talent at the festival.
During Edinburgh Fringe, Torgerson was interviewed by Paul Levy of FringeReview about the show’s origins and blend of comedy and personal storytelling. Listen to FringeReview. She also spoke with Phil Rickaby about the show’s creation on Stageworthy.
SINNER. ~ A Musical Tragicomedy, Created and performed by Marla Torgerson
Sunday, November 29, 2026, 7:00 PM | Big Secret Theatre, Werklund Centre, Calgary
Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
They Say
West Village Theatre (11/12-11/21)
|
Dear Evan Hansen
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (4/09-5/01)
|
Sense & Sensibility
Theatre Calgary (3/30-4/25)
|
One Christmas Carol
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (12/20-12/21)
|
Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (11/20-12/29)
|
Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (2/26-3/20)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents Mrs. Doubtfire
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1/05-1/10)
|
Love Letters by A.R. Gurney
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (2/12-2/14)
|
SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Hunt for Moriarty
Vertigo Theatre (11/14-12/19)
|
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Theatre Calgary (5/25-6/20)