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Following critically acclaimed performances at the Toronto and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, Calgary singer-

songwriter, comedian, and theatre creator Marla Torgerson brings her original one-woman musical tragicomedy, SINNER, home for one night only on Sunday, November 29, at the Big Secret Theatre in Werklund Centre.

Described as “If Fleabag went to Bible College,” SINNER. blends virtuosic vocals, razor-sharp storytelling,

irreverent theological commentary, and original music. Raised in the Bible Belt of central Alberta, Torgerson grew up immersed in the Fundamentalist Evangelical Church, fluent in scripture, purity culture, and patriarchal certainty.

What began as an intensely personal exploration of faith, identity, and belonging has become an internationally

performed work resonating across generations. One audience member called it “the soul healing I didn’t know I still needed.” With a UK tour in development for 2027, Torgerson brings SINNER. back to her home city. The

November 29 performance features a live band and offers Calgary audiences a chance to experience this distinctly Albertan story before its next international chapter.



With a degree in classical voice and two decades of songwriting experience, Torgerson now uses that same language to dismantle the systems that shaped her. Through biting satire, original songs, and startling vulnerability, SINNER explores faith, family, sexuality, obedience, and the complicated process of leaving behind everything you were taught to believe. Part concert, part stand-up, and part personal reckoning, the show asks: Who are we allowed to become once we stop trying to be good?



Come for the comedy. Stay for the catharsis.

At Toronto Fringe, The Hammer Monthly called SINNER. “one of the strongest new musicals ... in many years,”

while My Entertainment World awarded it an A−, describing it as “one of the strongest solo shows of the festival.”

At Edinburgh Fringe, the production earned ★★★★ from Everything Theatre and was featured by The List

among Canadian talent at the festival.

During Edinburgh Fringe, Torgerson was interviewed by Paul Levy of FringeReview about the show’s origins and blend of comedy and personal storytelling. Listen to FringeReview. She also spoke with Phil Rickaby about the show’s creation on Stageworthy.

SINNER. ~ A Musical Tragicomedy, Created and performed by Marla Torgerson

Sunday, November 29, 2026, 7:00 PM | Big Secret Theatre, Werklund Centre, Calgary

The race is on for the Calgary Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SCHOOL OF ROCK StoryBook Theatre 27% 2 SHREK StoryBook Theatre 19% 3 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Calgary 14% 4 THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 13% 5 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Rosebud 11% Best Play 1 APPROPRIATE the theatre 29% 2 THE VERDICT Vertigo Theatre 16% 3 HURRY HARD Rosebud 13% 4 THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Vertigo Theatre 12% 5 HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 StoryBook Theatre 46% 2 Theatre Calgary 15% 3 OffBookish 10% 4 Vertigo Theatre 7% 5 Pumphouse Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joe Rino - SCHOOL OF ROCK StoryBook Theatre 35% 2 Cash Finch - SHREK StoryBook Theatre 13% 3 Anthony Trotta - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 11% 4 Alejandro Beltran - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 8% 5 Rayanne Laycock - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Rosebud 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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