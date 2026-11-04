Preview: Michalsky Productions Presents WAVELENGTH, a New Rock / Dance Performance

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Calgary-based contemporary dance artist, choreographer, producer, and filmmaker Meghann Michalsky presents Wavelength, a bold new performance bringing together contemporary dance, live rock music, and art installation in an unconventional dance performance environment on November 27 and 28, 2026.

Created for an alternative, non-traditional venue in Calgary’s Lougheed Building, Wavelength moves away from the conventional theatre experience. Audiences will enter an intimate, transformed space where dancers and musicians share the environment, creating an energetic and immersive encounter between movement and sound. This production also marks an important new chapter in Michalsky’s artistic practice. In 2026, she received a Composite Grant from the Canada Council for the Arts, providing multi-year support for the development and creation of her work. This performance is among the first projects Michalsky is bringing to Calgary through this new period of support, contributing to the continued growth of contemporary dance and live performance in the city.

Photo credit: Marc Chalifoux



Featuring five contemporary dancers and a four-piece live rock band, the performance explores ideas of euphoria, trance, disguise, and the ways people use rhythm, intensity, and connection to move through the highs and lows of human experience. The work invites audiences into the environment of the performance, becoming active agents in how the evening unfolds. Movement, music, objects, and space become interconnected elements of the experience, asking audiences to experience contemporary dance through an engaging new lens. Michalsky’s choreographic work is recognized for its athletic physicality, grounded movement language, and emotionally charged performance quality.

Photo credit: Marc Chalifoux



“This work is really about the meeting point between dance and live music — and what happens when you truly merge those art forms rather than simply placing them side-by-side. I’m interested in the intersection between the way audiences experience live music and the way they experience dance, and how bringing those two environments together can transform the work itself. In a way, we’re creating a new art form — something that exists between a concert and a contemporary dance performance. Furthermore, I’m interested in creating an experience where the audience is part of the environment, moving through the space with us and engaging with the art around them.” Michalsky is a prominent Calgary-based contemporary choreographer who has produced, choreographed, and performed professionally for more than a decade. Her work has been recognized through prestigious opportunities including the 2019 RBC Emerging Artist Award, presented at the Mayor’s Lunch for Arts Champions, an artist residency in Sweden and in Italy, and selection for the 2025 Final Tuning program at The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. She has toured nationally with numerous original works, establishing a distinctive choreographic practice rooted in physicality, risk, and embodied experience.

Choreographer/ Creative Lead: Meghann Michalsky

Music Composition: Will Scott

Performers: Shay Bu, Sarah Hutton, Tia Kushniruk, Meghann Michalsky, & Elke Schroeder

Musicians: Emily Bachynski, Tony Flanagan, Will Scott, & Ethan Tonack

This project is made possible through the support of the Canada Council for the Arts.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showpass.com/michalsky-wavelength/

Friday November 27th at 8pm includes an Opening Night Reception

Saturday November 28th at 8pm includes a Post-Show Q&A

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