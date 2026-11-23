NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Greg Pember - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 26%

Stephan Dickson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 21%

Jesse Robb - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Calgary 14%

Taylor Rae Steedman - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 9%

Jessica Jones - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Untold Stories Theatre 7%

Jocelyn Leiver - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 7%

Steven Conde - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Flipside Theatre/Second Act Performing Arts 6%

Stephen West - ROCK OF AGES - Front Row Centre Players 5%

Taylor Rae Steedman - TOP SECRET MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 3%

Taylor Rae Steedman - DISASTER! - StoryBook Theatre 1%

Stephan Dickson - NEW SOUND IN TOWN - Stage West 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vanessa Taylor - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 32%

Vanessa Taylor - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 25%

Cathy Hanford - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 17%

Jason Bakaas - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Untold Stories Theatre 8%

Rebecca Toon - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Abi McGrath - HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY - Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 4%

Trevor Schmidt - MONSTRESS - Vertigo Theatre 4%

John Iglesias - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Hanne Loosen - PERIL IN THE ALPS - Vertigo Theatre 1%

Jolane Houle - A KILLING SNOW - Vertigo Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Stephan Dickson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 27%

Andrew Tribe - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 25%

Valerie Pearson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 14%

Jayme Armstrong - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 13%

Stephen West - ROCK OF AGES - Front Row Centre Players 7%

Gad Gijon & Jason Bakaas - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Untold Stories Theatre 6%

JP Thibodeau - DISASTER! - StoryBook Theatre 4%

JP Thibodeau - MEREDITH WILSONS'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - StoryBook Theatre 4%

Jamie Eastgaard-Ross - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Front Row Centre Players 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Craig Hall - HURRY HARD - Rosebud 17%

Jack Grinhaus - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 15%

Clare Preuss - PERIL IN THE ALPS - Vertigo Theatre 13%

Mark Lewandowski - PITH - Fire Exit Theatre 13%

Esther Jun - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 12%

Tara Beagan - A KILLING SNOW - Vertigo Theatre 10%

Logan Sundquist - HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY - Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 10%

Trevor Schmidt - MONSTRESS - Vertigo Theatre 10%

Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 23%

SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 18%

COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Calgary 14%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OffBookish 12%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 10%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 9%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Untold Stories Theatre 3%

HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY - Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 2%

A KILLING SNOW - Vertigo Theatre 2%

DISASTER! - StoryBook Theatre 2%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Front Row Centre Players 1%

PERIL IN THE ALPS - Vertigo Theatre 1%

TOP SECRET MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 1%

MONSTRESS - Vertigo Theatre 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Childs - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 21%

Ben Childs - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 21%

Ben Childs - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 12%

Cory Pattak - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Calgary 12%

Kris Mish - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 9%

Ajay Badoni - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Ben Childs - TOP SECRET MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 4%

Jessie Paynter - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 4%

Anton deGroot - PERIL IN THE ALPS - Vertigo Theatre 4%

Lyall Jovie - PITH - Fire Exit Theatre 4%

Larissa Poho - MONSTRESS - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Andy Moro - A KILLING SNOW - Vertigo Theatre 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dan Perrot - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 31%

Ethan Vasquez Taylor - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 28%

Alixandra Cowman - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 14%

Neil West - ROCK OF AGES - Front Row Centre Players 9%

Dallas Hayes-Sparkes - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 8%

Alecia Pagnotta - MEREDITH WILSONS'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - StoryBook Theatre 4%

Ethan Vasquez Taylor - DISASTER! - StoryBook Theatre 3%

Kathy Zaborski - NEW SOUND IN TOWN - Stage West 3%

Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 27%

SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 19%

COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Calgary 14%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OffBookish 13%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 11%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 8%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Untold Stories Theatre 4%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Front Row Centre Players 2%

MEREDITH WILSONS'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - StoryBook Theatre 1%

DISASTER! - StoryBook Theatre 1%

NEW SOUND IN TOWN - Stage West 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Joe Rino - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 35%

Cash Finch - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 13%

Anthony Trotta - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OffBookish 11%

Alejandro Beltran - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OffBookish 8%

Rayanne Laycock - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 7%

Selena Fisher - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Calgary 6%

Juliet McDonald - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 6%

Erin Navarro - MEREDITH WILSONS'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - StoryBook Theatre 2%

Jillian Bauer - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 2%

Elinor Holt - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 2%

Kassandra Hutt - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 2%

Nicholas Chamberlain - DISASTER! - StoryBook Theatre 1%

Claire McDonald - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Untold Stories Theatre 1%

Zinhle Xenis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 1%

Lee Siegel - NEW SOUND IN TOWN - Stage West 1%

Spencer Streichert - DISASTER! - StoryBook Theatre 1%

Gary Hodgkinson - MEREDITH WILSONS'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - StoryBook Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Daniel Fong - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 21%

Colin Munch - APPROPRIATE - the theatre 15%

Abagail Vanmerlin - APPROPRIATE - the theatre 14%

Shaun Smyth - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 11%

Matt Mooney - HURRY HARD - Rosebud 10%

Nikhat Saheb - HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY - Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 10%

Stephanie Alexandre - PITH - Fire Exit Theatre 6%

Kendra Hutchinson - PITH - Fire Exit Theatre 6%

Carolyn Fe - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 4%

Ray Dalhousie - PITH - Fire Exit Theatre 4%

Best Play

APPROPRIATE - the theatre 29%

THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 16%

HURRY HARD - Rosebud 12%

THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 12%

HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY - Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 11%

A KILLING SNOW - Vertigo Theatre 10%

MONSTRESS - Vertigo Theatre 6%

PERIL IN THE ALPS - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Terry Gunvordahl - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 25%

Scott Reid - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Calgary 22%

JJ Peñaranda - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 12%

JP Thibodeau - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 10%

JP Thibodeau - MEREDITH WILSONS'S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - StoryBook Theatre 7%

Scott Reid - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Janos Zeller - CABARET - Front Row Centre Players 5%

Trevor Schmidt - MONSTRESS - Vertigo Theatre 4%

Chris Stockton - PITH - Fire Exit Theatre 3%

Andy Moro - A KILLING SNOW - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Narda McCarroll - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Hanne Loosen - PERIL IN THE ALPS - Vertigo Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alixandra Cowman - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 33%

Miranda Martini - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 18%

Juno Fairweather - HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY - Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 17%

Shelby Reinitz - A KILLING SNOW - Vertigo Theatre 17%

Peter Moller - PERIL IN THE ALPS - Vertigo Theatre 9%

Dave Clarke - MONSTRESS - Vertigo Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alejandro Beltran - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 15%

Harold Kalinga - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 14%

Rocco Lo Gullo - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 12%

Ian Riep - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 9%

Hannah Kerbes-Anson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 7%

Mark Kazakov - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Rosebud 7%

Joey Gruszecki - SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 6%

Nicholas Chamberlain - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 6%

Jamie Wills - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Pumphouse Theatre 5%

Chantal Palmer - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 4%

Shayla Fiveland - SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 4%

sullivan Andrusiak - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 3%

Matt McPhail - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Front Row Centre Players 3%

Amanda Rae cross - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 3%

Bruce Fraser - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 1%

Joey Gruszecki - TOP SECRET MUSICAL - StoryBook Theatre 1%

Jolene Anderson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ian Riep - APPROPRIATE - the theatre 26%

Emily Brown - APPROPRIATE - the theatre 20%

Sarah Irwin - HURRY HARD - Rosebud 12%

Steven Morton - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 6%

Heidi Damayo - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Kelsey Verzotti - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Ray Strachan - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 5%

Christopher Clare - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 4%

Aaron Refugio - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Kira Bradley - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Steven Conde - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 3%

Shawna Burnett - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 2%

Dov Mickelson - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 1%

Jamillah Ross - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Vertigo Theatre 1%

Joel Cochrane - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 1%

Duval Lang - THE VERDICT - Vertigo Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK - StoryBook Theatre 39%

SHREK - StoryBook Theatre 30%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - StoryBook Theatre 15%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Untold Stories Theatre 6%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Calgary Young People’s Theatre 6%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Pumphouse Theatre 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

StoryBook Theatre 46%

Theatre Calgary 15%

OffBookish 10%

Vertigo Theatre 7%

Pumphouse Theatre 7%

Calgary Young People’s Theatre 5%

Front Row Centre Players 5%

Stage West 3%

Fire Exit Theatre 2%

The race is on for the Calgary Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SCHOOL OF ROCK StoryBook Theatre 27% 2 SHREK StoryBook Theatre 19% 3 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Calgary 14% 4 THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 13% 5 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Rosebud 11% Best Play 1 APPROPRIATE the theatre 29% 2 THE VERDICT Vertigo Theatre 16% 3 HURRY HARD Rosebud 12% 4 THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL Vertigo Theatre 12% 5 HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY Wood's Homes @ Inglewood 11% Favorite Local Theatre 1 StoryBook Theatre 46% 2 Theatre Calgary 15% 3 OffBookish 10% 4 Vertigo Theatre 7% 5 Pumphouse Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joe Rino - SCHOOL OF ROCK StoryBook Theatre 35% 2 Cash Finch - SHREK StoryBook Theatre 13% 3 Anthony Trotta - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 11% 4 Alejandro Beltran - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE OffBookish 8% 5 Rayanne Laycock - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Rosebud 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone