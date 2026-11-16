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​Alegría, the Cirque du Soleil production presented by Sunlife, is coming to Calgary with its acrobatic hymn to hope and renewal, returning nearly 25 years since its original engagement. From August 28th – October 10th, 2027, audiences are invited under the Big Top at Stampede Park to be swept into an imaginary kingdom where physical performance, visual poetry, humor and song intertwine to tell a tale of conflict between generations.

A Cirque du Soleil ICON

Alegría is the most iconic Cirque du Soleil production, an emblematic masterpiece that has shaped the company's artistic identity and been performed for nearly 20 million spectators since its premiere in 1994. Carried by the unforgettable melodies, universal themes, and immersive baroque-inspired world at the core of its success, Alegría balances modernity and nostalgia to create a moving experience.

Alegría is currently presented in a modern interpretation that honors the spirit of the original while infusing it with a renewed creative vision. The original production of Alegría was the very first Cirque du Soleil touring show to be presented in Calgary in 2003, making this return nearly 25 years in the making. Reinvented for today's audiences, Alegría celebrates the most signature artistic content ever produced by Cirque du Soleil through a fresh, contemporary lens.

The soul of Alegría remains its haunting music. Nominated for a Grammy Award in 1995 and featuring the popular title track “Alegría”, the show's soundtrack remains the best-selling and most streamed Cirque du Soleil album of all time. Performed live by two remarkable vocalists and a five-piece band, the original songs have been reinterpreted through contemporary arrangements that deepen and enrich the show's storytelling and physical performances.

WELCOME TO THE KINGDOM

An acrobatic hymn to hope, Alegría (Spanish for joy or jubilation) explores the power struggle at play between the old order and the youth striving for renewal at the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king. As the royal court jester clumsily tries to take the throne, a growing desire for change emerges from the street to defy the status quo and bring joy to this world in decay.

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