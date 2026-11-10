Where Eastern and Western Theatre Meet

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Performer and director Shiyu “Sherry” Liu made her debut in the NiHao Broadway! series at New York’s The Green Room 42 on September 29, 2026, with From Peking Opera to Musical Theatre — The Two Worlds of Shiyu Liu. The solo concert brought together Chinese opera, musical theatre and pop repertoire, tracing the performance traditions that have shaped her work on stage and screen.

Presented as the second installment of the series, the concert featured artistic direction by NiHao Broadway! founder Mijiang “M-Jay” He and music direction by Lulu Chen, with guest percussionist Zhaoxuan Song and guest performer Mengmeng Zhang. Liu appeared at He’s invitation, combining songs with personal reflections on her training and career.

A program shaped by two theatrical traditions

Musical theatre selections included “I Cain’t Say No” from Oklahoma! and “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady. The songs offered contrasting character perspectives: Ado Annie’s comic candor and Eliza Doolittle’s exhilaration. Their inclusion brought character-driven storytelling into a program that moved between theatrical traditions and contemporary song.

The Chinese repertoire included an excerpt from Mu Guiying Takes Command and “Li Hua Song,” alongside “Dao Ma Dan” and “Woman Like a Flower.” These selections introduced the vocal phrasing and physical vocabulary associated with Liu’s opera background. Pop selections, including “Poker Face” and “Someone Like You,” expanded the program’s range, while spoken passages connected the songs to her own experience.

Shiyu “Sherry” Liu on stage at The Green Room 42 during The Two Worlds of Shiyu Liu. Photo credit: Mengmeng Zhang.

Liu conceived the concert’s central dialogue between Peking opera and the Broadway musical canon, designing a narrative arc that moved from classical Chinese repertoire to contemporary Broadway song. She selected and sequenced the repertoire to establish dramatic and emotional connections across the evening.

Working within the production’s artistic and musical framework, Liu directed the concert’s staging, movement language and transitions, blending Peking opera’s codified gestures with musical theatre staging. She also wrote and delivered the bilingual English–Chinese narration and directed the visual identity and media presentation, drawing on her work in AI-driven visual art.

The artist behind the concert

“Nihao Broadway! is the meeting point of two traditions I have trained in my entire life — Peking Opera and musical theatre. Growing up as a Dao Ma Dan, a martial female role in Peking Opera, I learned that a woman's strength can be both fierce and lyrical. Bringing that discipline into Broadway song felt like the most honest version of who I am: an artist who carries the poetry of the East and the rhythm of the West in the same breath. This concert is my letter to both worlds,” Liu said.

“I wanted to build a bridge, not just a show. The Green Room 42 stage became a space where Peking Opera's stylized movement meets the musical theatre canon — where 'Nihao' and Broadway greet each other. Every song was chosen as a handshake between two cultures I call home.”

Attendees included Jamie H.J. Guan, a Broadway choreographer and actor whose credits include the Tony Award-winning M. Butterfly and a principal artist in Peking opera; Junqing Li and fellow members of the New York Chinese Opera Society; and other artists from New York’s Peking opera and musical theatre communities.

Reflecting on Liu’s work across the two traditions, Jamie H.J. Guan said, “Having spent decades at the intersection of Chinese classical opera and Western theatre, I can attest to the rarity of her profile: a single performer rigorously trained and continuously performing in both Peking Opera Daomadan and Broadway musical theatre — two traditions with entirely separate technical, aesthetic, and vocal systems, in which professional fluency is almost unprecedented.”

Junqing Li of the New York Chinese Opera Society shared, in remarks translated from Chinese, “I was delighted to see my longtime friend Shiyu present such a beautiful and dazzling stage performance in New York through her innovative fusion of Peking opera and musical theatre. I am also very happy to have been a collaborator and a friend who has witnessed her artistic journey.”

NiHao Broadway! founder and the concert’s artistic director, Mijiang “M-Jay” He, said, in remarks translated from Chinese, “It is hard to imagine two entirely different Eastern and Western performing arts — Peking opera and musical theatre — coming together in one person. Within musical theatre, Shiyu’s range extends from the Golden Age to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classics and contemporary pop songs. Shiyu has fully attained the standard and capabilities of an international artist. Bringing Eastern art to the world was my original reason for inviting her to give this performance. I also hope to encourage more Eastern performing artists to make their voices heard together, bringing East and West into harmony.”

From leading roles in classic productions to original work

Liu’s early training included study at the secondary school affiliated with the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts, followed by Shanghai Theatre Academy. She later earned a master’s degree in acting for film at the New York Film Academy. Her work has since spanned leading roles in classic stage productions, original storytelling and directing.

Alongside her performance work, Liu has participated in cross-cultural Peking opera lectures at New York University as a member of the New York Chinese Opera Society’s teaching team. The society was invited to bring Chinese opera into the classroom, and Liu taught in two sessions: “Dao Ma Dan — Superheroines from the East” in 2025 and “Old Opera, New Voices: Innovation at the Intersection of Peking Opera and Contemporary Pop Music” in 2026.

An early musical theatre credit was the 2012 Chinese-language production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, in which Liu played Noilly Prat. The role brought her Chinese opera training into an ensemble musical built around singing, dance and characterization.

Her own creative work has also explored ways to bring Chinese theatrical traditions into musical theatre. In Mulan Joins the Army, Liu developed and performed material incorporating Chinese opera elements into the story of the legendary heroine. Her performance of an excerpt earned her the Best Stage Presence Award at the inaugural Musical Theatre Academy Awards hosted by Peking University in 2016.

The Mulan project gave Liu a role in shaping the material as well as performing it. Its combination of opera elements and musical storytelling provides an earlier example of the artistic interests reflected in her New York concert.

Liu extended that work into film with The Woman in the Darkness, a short for which she served as producer, screenwriter and lead performer. The story follows Carmen, a dancer living with domestic abuse, and uses movement to convey experiences that the character cannot readily express in words.

The film received a Golden Angel Award nomination at the Chinese American Film Festival.

Liu at the Chinese American Film Festival.

Promotional artwork for The Woman in the Darkness, which received a Golden Angel Award nomination at the Chinese American Film Festival.

Festival-screening promotional artwork for The Woman in the Darkness.

According to The Los Angeles Post, the film screened at the Burbank International Film Festival, Glendale International Film Festival and North Hollywood CineFest in 2023. Her responsibilities across writing, production and performance placed her directly within the process of bringing this female-centered narrative to the screen.

At The Green Room 42, Liu brought those experiences back to the live stage, making the dialogue between Peking opera and musical theatre the focus of the evening. Through repertoire, movement and bilingual narration, The Two Worlds of Shiyu Liu connected the traditions that have shaped her artistic life. The concert offered New York audiences a portrait of a performer and director carrying both traditions into a shared theatrical space.