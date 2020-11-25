Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards; Check Out The Current Standings!

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Cabaret:

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

Molly Pope - Molly Pope, A Gay Man, and a Piano - The Duplex - 2020 20%

Shakina Nayfack - Manifest: Pussy - Joe's Pub - 2019 20%

Amber Martin - Bathhouse Bette - Joe's Pub - 2020 16%

Best Arrangement

Jaime Lozano for 'Dreamer' - Songs By An Immigrant - The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub - 2019 13%

Blake Allen for 'Mack the Knife' - An Evening With Frank Sinatra - The Green Room 42 - 2019 11%

Jon Weber for 'Our Time' - #sondheimmontage - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 7%

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Members Only Boylesque - Members Only Boylesque - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 26%

Burlesk At Birdland - Burlesk At Birdland - Birdland - 2019 23%

Le Scandal - Le Scandal Burlesque - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 21%

Best Club House Manager/Concierge

Sidney Myer - Dont Tell Mama - Dont Tell Mama - 2019 22%

Cassi Mikat - Feinstein's/54 Below - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 12%

Kenny Bell - Laurie Beechman Theatre - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Comedy Act

Joan Rivers - Joan Rivers - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2010 34%

Julie Halston - Judge Julie Presiding - Birdland - 2020 18%

Lewis Black - New Year's Eve With Lewis Black - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2013 16%

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

Ty Herndon - Ty Herndon - Joe's Pub - 2019 12%

Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young - DnA - Birdland - 2019 11%

Roberto Araujo - Do You Dream In Spanish? - The Green Room 42 - 2019 9%

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

Ryan McCartan - Ryan McCartan - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 14%

Jennifer Barnhart - It's About Time! - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 12%

Hannah Jane - On My Way - Don't Tell Mama - 2018 11%

Best Director

Will Nunziata - Over Here!, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Birthday Bash, Sing Happy!, Miss Peggy Lee: In Her Own Words and Music - The Triad, 54 Below, The Green Room 42 - 2019 16%

Faith Prince - In Other Words - Cultural Council for Palm Beach County on YouTube - 2020 16%

Lennie Watts - By The Book, THOSE GIRLS, The Happiness Project - Don't Tell Mama - 2016 9%

Best Documentarian of Cabaret, Photography or Film/Video

Alex Pearlman, filmmaker - Sondheim Unplugged, Living For Today 6 - Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub - 2015 22%

Helane Blumfield, photographer - Meg Flather Cabaret Sisterhood, Liora Michelle - The Greedy Soprano, Staff photography Laurie Beechman Theatre - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 21%

Kevin Alvey, photographer - Broadway At Birdland, Cast Party - Birdland - 2019 14%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Jackie Cox - I Dream of Jackie - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 19%

Miss Coco Peru - The Taming of Tension - Birdland Theater - 2018 18%

Jinkx Monsoon - Jinkx Sings Everything - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 11%

Best Duo Show

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - Sundays 2012 - 2020 - Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel - 2020 48%

Leanne Borghesi & Marta Sanders - Show Broads - Birdland - 2019 16%

The Drinkwater Brothers - The Drinkwater Brothers - Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42, Birdland Theater - 2019 11%

Best Ensemble Soloist

Alyssa Muniz - Bridging The Gap - 54 Below, Birdland Theater - 2019 12%

Kerry Conte - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 - 2019 7%

Chris Messina - The Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019 7%

Best Filmed Show, Created in Quarantine

Jessica Vosk - Radio Free Birdland - Birdland Theater - 2020 16%

Viva Broadway! - Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices - Playbill Online - 2020 15%

Don't Tell Mama - Don't Tell Mama - A Virtual Cabaret - Facebook - 2020 10%

Best Filmed Show, Presented From Archival Video

Karen Mason - Mason At Mama's In March. Dir.: Barry Kleinbort MD.: Christopher Denny, Filmographer: Michael Lee Stever, Mastered: Paul Rolnick - Don't Tell Mama - 2020 39%

Jaime Lozano & The Familia - Songs By An Immigrant - Joe's Pub - 2020 23%

Mauricio Martinez - De Mexico to Broadway - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2020 21%

Best Group Show

Jaime Lozano - Songs By An Immigrant - Joe's Pub - 2019 22%

THOSE GIRLS - THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1 - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 16%

Mama's Boys - Mama's Boys - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 16%

Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret Show

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland - 2019 22%

Susie Mosher - The Lineup With Susie Mosher - Birdland Theater - 2019 17%

Ben Cameron - Broadway Sessions - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 7%

Best Jazz Combo - With or Without Vocals

Jane Monheit Quintet - Jane Monheit Quintet - Birdland - 2019 30%

The Jennifer Pace Quartet - The Jennifer Pace Quartet - The Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2020 21%

Matt Baker & His Sextet - A Rhapsody of Gershwin - Birdland - 2019 17%

Best Jazz Vocalist

Billy Stritch - Let's Start The New Year Right - Birdland Theater - 2020 42%

Gabrielle Stravelli - Picking Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson - Birdland - 2019 17%

Nicole Zuraitis - Birdland Big Band, Generations of Her - Birdland Theater, Beach Cafe - 2020 11%

Best Junior Performer (Under age 18)

Ava Nicole Frances - Hell On Earth - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2020 47%

Lizzie Buller - Cabaret On The Couch - YouTube - 2020 24%

Indie Richard - Cabaret On The Couch - YouTube - 2020 17%

Best Lighting Design

Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged - The Green Room 42 - 2019 36%

JP Perreaux - Sullivan and Harnar Sing Harnick and Strouse - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 28%

Abby Judd - What Just Happened - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 20%

Best Live Streamed Concert

Diana DeGarmo - Gemini - YouTube - 2020 29%

Melissa Errico & Adam Gopnik - Love, Desire, and Mystery - fi:af - 2020 21%

Blaine Alden Krauss - A Moment of Clarity - YouTube - 2020 14%

Best Live Streamed Regularly Scheduled Music Show

Billy Stritch - Billy's Place - Facebook Live - 2020 35%

Marie's Crisis - Marie's Place - Facebook Live - 2020 21%

Sean Patrick Murtagh - The Pantsless Living Room Concert Series - Facebook Live - 2020 9%

Best Music Video Created in Quarantine

Constantine Maroulis - Live Your Life for Nick Cordero - YouTube - 2020 15%

Marti Gould Cummings - 'Take Me To The World' With the Haus of Cummings - 2020 11%

The Boy Band Project - Back Here - YouTube - 2020 9%

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret

Jinkx Monsoon - The Vaudevillians - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2013 27%

Adam B. Shapiro - Guide to the Perfect Breakup - The Duplex - 2012 15%

Michael Kirk Lane - Just Because - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 13%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Luba Mason - Birdland - 2019 17%

Benjamin Rauhala - Broadway Princess Party, Jeremy Jordan: Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 14%

Jaime Lozano - Latinxo, Songs By An Immigrant, A Never-Ending Lind - Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42 - 2019 12%

Best Open-Mic Show

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland 2019 43%

Ben Cameron - Broadway Sessions - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 17%

Sue Matsuki - Jazz Brunch - Pangea - 2020 11%

Best Original Song

Jaime Lozano for 'Dreamer' - Songs By An Immigrant - The Green Room 42 - 2019 17%

Susie Mosher for 'The Changing Table' - The Changing Table - Facebook Live - 2020 15%

The Boy Band Project for 'Jingle My Bells' - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019 10%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician

Drew Wutke Marie's Crisis - 2020 30%

Natte Buccieri Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's, The Duplex - 2020 19%

Joe Regan Dont Tell Mama - 2019 14%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Michelle Dowdy Dont Tell Mama - 2019 28%

Jennifer Pace Marie's Crisis / Brandy's - 2019 23%

Tara Martinez Don't Tell Mama - 2019 18%

Best Producer of a Virtual Program

Jim Caruso & Ruby Locknar - Virtual Halston - The Cast Party Network on YouTube - 2020 17%

Scott Barbarino - Piano Bar Live! - Facebook Live, Broadway on Demand, Youtube - 2020 14%

Michael Kushner, Rose Robinson & Cameron Stefanski - Stars in the House French Woods Benefit Concert - YouTube - 2020 13%

Best Record Producer

Jaime Lozano - American Soul/Latin Heart, Songs By An Immigrant, Never-Ending Line - Broadway Records - 2016 33%

Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman - Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream - Broadway Records - 2020 22%

Mitchell Walker - A Brass Act, Play On, So Good - Walker Records - 2014 16%

Best Recording, Commercial

Jaime Lozano - Songs By An Immigrant - Broadway Records - 2020 14%

Blackhurst, Caruso, & Stritch - Christmas At Birdland - Provident - 2020 13%

Marty Thomas - Slow Dancing With a Boy - Broadway Records - 2020 13%

Best Recording, Independent

Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Walker Records - 2014 26%

Nicolas King - On Another Note - Nicolas King Label - 2017 16%

Nicole Zuraitis - All Wandering Hearts - Dot Time Records - 2020 15%

Best Recurring Series

Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 20%

Jim Caruso - Broadway At Birdland 2004 - 2020 - Birdland - 2020 19%

Blake Allen - An Evening with... Series - The Green Room 42 - 2019 9%

Best Regularly Scheduled Chat Program

Seth Rudetsky - Stars in the House - Stars in the House com - 2020 51%

Julie Halston - Virtual Halston - The Cast Party Network on YouTube - 2020 11%

Richard Skipper - Richard Skipper Celebrates - YouTube - 2020 9%

Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Lounge/Piano Bar Program

Marie's Crisis - Marie's Group - Facebook Live - 2020 40%

Brandy's - Brandy's Live Streams - Facebook Live - 2020 19%

Nicole Zuraitis - Virtual Piano Lounge Plus One - Facebook Live - 2020 15%

Best Regularly Scheduled Virtual Open Mic Program

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - YouTube - 2020 47%

Lennie Watts - Singnasium Singapalooza - Zoom - 2020 11%

Nora Lyn Kennedy - Thirsty Thursday with Nora Lyn Kennedy - Dont Tell Mama - 2020 10%

Best Revue

Blackhurst, Caruso & Stritch - A Swinging Birdland Christmas - Birdland - 2019 40%

KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - #sondheimmontage - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 30%

Deborah Grace Winer - New York Big City Songbook - Birdland Theater - 2019 17%

Best Show

Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Feinstein's at 54 below - 2013 14%

Sidney Myer - Sidney Myer Live! - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 11%

Jeff Harnar - Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden and Green - Birdland Theater - 2019 10%

Best Show Art

Design - Helane Blumfield, Photos - Christopher Boudewyns - 4 Women, 4 Stories - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 8%

Design - Sydney Patrick - Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream - Broadway Records - 2018 8%

Design - Hope Royaltey, Photo - Gene Reed - The Lineup with Susie Mosher - Birdland Theater - 2019 8%

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Sean Harkness - Sean Harkness - 2020 31%

Steve Doyle - Steve Doyle - 2020 23%

Matt Scharfglass - Matt Scharfglass - 2019 15%

Best Show, Celebrity

Jeremy Jordan - Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 11%

Mauricio Martinez - De Mexico To Broadway - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 10%

Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - 54 Below - 2019 9%

Best Sound Design

Amanda Raymond 54 Below - 2020 41%

Marty Gasper - Broadway Sings Sara Bareilles Unplugged - The Green Room 42 - 2019 35%

Abby Judd - What Just Happened - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2017 24%

Best Special Event, Multiple

Joe Iconis - Joe Iconis Christmas - 54 Below - 2019 13%

Will Nunziata - Over Here! - The Triad - 2019 12%

Marty Thomas - Second Chance Prom - The Green Room 42 - 2020 10%

Best Special Event, Solo

Marilyn Maye - New Year's Eve Extravaganza - Birdland Theater - 2019 19%

Lillias White - A Lillias White Christmas - The Green Room 42 - 2019 18%

Melissa Manchester - Celebrating 'The Fellas' CD Release - Birdland - 2017 12%

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to 4 songs but no more)

Will Nolan - Leola: Gay History for Straight People - The Green Room 42 - 2019 37%

Karen Finley - Grabbing Pussy - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2018 24%

Tulis McCall - Monologues and Madness - Pangea - 2019 12%

Best Swing Act, Solo or Band

Nicolas King - Nicolas King - Birdland, Beach Cafe, The Surrey - 2019 48%

Fleur Seule - Allyson Briggs & Fleur Seule Celebrate Ella Fitzgerald - Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below - 2018 30%

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra - Official Unofficial APAP Closing - Laurie Beechman - 2020 22%

Best Tribute Show

Clint Homes & Billy Stritch - Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Music of Nat 'King' Cole - Birdland - 2019 26%

Sean Patrick Murtagh - Mario! A Salute to the Great Mario Lanza - The Green Room 42 - 2019 18%

Christine Andreas - Piaf: No Regrets - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2018 17%

Best Variety Show

Susie Mosher - The Lineup With Susie Mosher - Bridland - 2019 50%

Alexandra Silber - I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been - Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 27%

Ricky Ritzel - Ricky Ritzel's Broadway - Don't Tell Mama - 2019 16%

Best Vocal Group

The Skivvies - The Skivvies Concerts - Joe's Pub - 2019 43%

THOSE GIRLS - THOSE GIRLS Sing The Boys Vol. 1 - Laurie Beechman Theatre - 2019 28%

The Boy Band Project - The Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 - 2019 24%

Best Vocalist

Debbie Wileman - A Song A Day, A Song Today - Facebook, YouTube - 2020 19%

Marissa Rosen - The Skivvies, Second Chance Prom, An Evening With... Series - Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42 - 2019 9%

Klea Blackhurst - A Swingin' Birdland Christmas, New York: Big City Songbook, The Best of Times, One of the Girls - Birdland, Birdland Theater, Feinstein's/54 Below - 2019 6%

Best Zoom Show, Performed In Real-Time

Peter Michael Marino - Desperately Seeking the Exit Online Live - Zoom - 2020 39%

Ari Axelrod - A Celebration of Jewish Broadway - Facebook Live - 2020 37%

Danny Bacher - Danny Bacher in the House...Literally!!! - Metropolitan Zoom - 2020 23%

