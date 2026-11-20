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Eight performances from FLOZIER: FLORENCE + THE MACHINE AND HOZIER, staged at 54 Below in New York City on November 17, 2026, are now on video. The evening was produced by Thomas Carley and music directed by Aidan S. Wells, who also accompanied on keys. It presented songs from the catalogues of Florence Welch and Hozier, with each number sung by a different performer.

The first clip features Ava Locknar performing Hozier's "Angel of Small Death & The Codeine Scene." In the second, SJ Nelson sings Florence Welch's "Daffodil." A third video shows Sophie Joan Tyler, credited as SJT, performing "De Selby Pt. 2," another Hozier song. Marcus McGee follows with "Ship to Wreck," a Florence Welch song in an arrangement by Carley.

Additional footage includes Ian Brady singing Hozier's "Jackie & Wilson" and Michelle Ray performing Florence Welch's "You've Got the Love." Hannah Bonnett performs Welch's "Shake It Out," and Bryanna Navarro closes the set of clips with Hozier's "Nobody." Navarro's performance is met with applause and cheering at its end.

The band for the evening comprised Tim Schneider on drums, Carley on bass, David Mayers on guitar and Wells on keys. The event was billed as a celebration of the catalogues of two folk-pop singer-songwriters whose work has inspired a generation of artists.

The Flozier evening is part of a busy November at the Broadway supper club. 54 Below recently announced its lineup for November 23-29, which includes Marilyn Maye and Lea Salonga.

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