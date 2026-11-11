My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Videos: Highlights From BOLD IN PINK! Breast Cancer Awareness Benefit at 54 Below
The performance featured music direction by Aidan S. Wells.
Watch videos from BOLD IN PINK! A Night of Strength and Empowerment, a benefit for breast cancer awareness, at 54 Below in New York City.
The event took place on November 9th and was produced by Drea Campo, with Aidan S. Wells serving as accompanist and music director. Held in the wake of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the evening was themed around the color pink.
The videos include Ethan Garrepy performing Wig in a Box from HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, Jianna Caro, Reese Humphries, and Ireyssa Cardona performing Mama I'm a Big Girl Now from HAIRSPRAY, Cydney Gleckner performing World Burn from MEAN GIRLS, with Ainsley Martell singing Vanilla Ice Cream from SHE LOVES ME.
Additional footage includes ensemble numbers woith Chloe Petterson, Sam Wooley, and Laura Zoog performing "At the Ballet" from A CHORUS LINE. In "Freddy My Love" from GREASE, Olivia Demarco is joined by ensemble vocalists Callie Henrysen, Laura Zoog, and Ella Vakiner. Callie Henrysen leads "So Much Better" from LEGALLY BLONDE, with Maureen Henshaw, Sam Wooley, and Olivia Demarco as ensemble vocalists.
The final clip features Chloe Petterson, Maureen Henshaw, and Jianna Caro performing "Let Life Happen" from VANITIES.
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