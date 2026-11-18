"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Videos: A DREAM (ROLE) COME TRUE at Don't Tell Mama Featuring LITTLE WOMEN, NEXT TO NORMAL, More
Tina Siganporia, Fiona Clair, Julie Biancheri, Bailey Peckman and Connor Butt performed in the Don't Tell Mama showcase.
Four performances from A DREAM (ROLE) COME TRUE, a cabaret presented live at Don't Tell Mama, feature songs from LITTLE WOMEN, SHE LOVES ME, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and NEXT TO NORMAL. The evening featured music direction by Aidan S. Wells and Julie Biancheri as producer.
In the first video, Tina Siganporia and Fiona Clair perform "Some Things Are Meant to Be" from LITTLE WOMEN. The second clip features Biancheri, the evening's producer, in a medley from SHE LOVES ME, the Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick musical.
Bailey Peckman appears in the third video with "Everybody Loves Louis" from the Stephen Sondheim musical SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. In the fourth, Connor Butt sings "I'm Alive" from NEXT TO NORMAL, with music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The song is sung from the perspective of a character who tells another, "I am what you want me to be and I am your worst fear."
Don't Tell Mama continues to host a full calendar of cabaret programming this season. Upcoming bookings include Norman Lasiter's two encore performances of STILL GRAY AND FEELIN' GROOVY on November 21 and 22, 2026.
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