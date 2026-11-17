NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up













Denis Lambert performed songs from THE WILD PARTY, MACK AND MABEL, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN and several other musicals in Denis Lambert: TALL, DARK & EVIL at The Laurie Beechman Theater on November 5, 2026. Four videos from the evening show Lambert with music director Matt Lowy and drummer Ashley Baier, in a show directed by Diana Basmajian.

In the first video, Lambert sings "Wouldn't It Be Nice?" from THE WILD PARTY, with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa. The second clip features "I Won't Send Roses" from Jerry Herman's MACK AND MABEL.

The third video is "The Broadway Villain Medley," which strings together numbers from five stage musicals: "Hello Little Girl" from INTO THE WOODS by Stephen Sondheim, "Easy Street" from ANNIE by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, "Pore Jud Is Daid" from OKLAHOMA! by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from THE LITTLE MERMAID by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and "Dentist!" from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, also by Menken and Ashman.

The final video is Lambert's performance of the title song from KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, written by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming