"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Denis Lambert Performs THE WILD PARTY, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Songs at The Laurie Beechman Theater
The cabaret show also featured songs from Mack and Mabel and a medley of Broadway villains.
Denis Lambert performed songs from THE WILD PARTY, MACK AND MABEL, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN and several other musicals in Denis Lambert: TALL, DARK & EVIL at The Laurie Beechman Theater on November 5, 2026. Four videos from the evening show Lambert with music director Matt Lowy and drummer Ashley Baier, in a show directed by Diana Basmajian.
In the first video, Lambert sings "Wouldn't It Be Nice?" from THE WILD PARTY, with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa. The second clip features "I Won't Send Roses" from Jerry Herman's MACK AND MABEL.
The third video is "The Broadway Villain Medley," which strings together numbers from five stage musicals: "Hello Little Girl" from INTO THE WOODS by Stephen Sondheim, "Easy Street" from ANNIE by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, "Pore Jud Is Daid" from OKLAHOMA! by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from THE LITTLE MERMAID by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and "Dentist!" from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, also by Menken and Ashman.
The final video is Lambert's performance of the title song from KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, written by John Kander and Fred Ebb.
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