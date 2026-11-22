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Clyde Alves, currently appearing in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical Schmigadoon!, showcases his talents as a singer-songwriter in a new video from Broadway Sessions, performing his original song, “Right On Time.” Check out the video!

Alves plays Tommy and serves as an understudy for Josh Skinner, Doc, and Danny Bailey in Schmigadoon! at the Nederlander Theatre. His previous Broadway credits include New York, New York, On the Town, Anything Goes, Bullets Over Broadway, and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

“Right On Time” explores themes of love, commitment, and building a family together. Accompanied on piano, Alves delivers a personal performance reflecting on embracing life's milestones and trusting their timing.

Hosted by Ben Cameron, Broadway Sessions is a recurring late-night cabaret series showcasing Broadway performers in an intimate setting. The series takes place one Thursday each month at The Green Room 42 in New York City, with performances beginning at 10 p.m. and musical accompaniment by Katie-James Rushin.

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