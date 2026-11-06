Vanessa Racci to Celebrate COMFORT & JOY Album Release at Birdland Jazz Club

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Jazz vocalist Vanessa Racci will bring the warmth, swing, and spirit of her new holiday album, Comfort & Joy, to Birdland Jazz Club on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 5:30 PM. The performance celebrates the release of Racci's third recording, a collection of twelve holiday selections that draws inspiration from the timeless sounds of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra while bringing a contemporary jazz sensibility to familiar seasonal favorites.

Released November 6 on VRE Records, Comfort & Joy represents a new chapter for Racci, whose previous recordings explored the relationship between jazz and her Italian-American musical heritage. For this project, she turns her attention to the holiday repertoire, approaching beloved songs through inventive arrangements, rhythmic variation, and the expressive interplay of a seasoned New York jazz ensemble.

Produced by Nicole Zuraitis, the two-time Grammy-winning vocalist, and arranged by pianist Ron Drotos, the album features Marcus McLaurine on bass, Dan Pugach on drums, Sean Harkness on guitar, Geoff Burke on saxophone and flute, and special guest Benny Benack III on trumpet and vocals. The Birdland event listing also features this distinguished group of musicians for the December 6 celebration.

The recording offers an engaging mix of holiday favorites and less frequently heard selections. “The Ella Medley” revisits “Sleigh Ride,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Let It Snow” with harmonic and rhythmic twists inspired by Fitzgerald's classic holiday repertoire. “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” receives a cool 1950s modern-jazz treatment, while “Stopping By the Woods on a Snowy Evening” transforms a setting of Robert Frost's poetry into a stop-time swing arrangement.

Racci also brings a deeply personal touch to “I'll Be Home for Christmas / Silent Night,” a medley that honors her parents, and “Let There Be Peace On Earth,” reimagined in a flowing 5/4 setting. The album's playful side emerges through her vocalese on “Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You,” featuring Benack on trumpet, and their vocal collaboration on “Little Jack Frost Get Lost.”

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