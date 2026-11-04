VOICES UNBOUND: SONGS OF DEFIANCE AND JOY to Be Staged at Carnegie Hall for Black History Month

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New Day Theatricals, Inc. has announced Voices Unbound: Songs of Defiance and Joy, a benefit concert celebrating the artistry and resistance of Black women's voices, on Monday, February 1, 2027, at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The evening opens Black History Month with ten acclaimed vocalists and presents the inaugural Sissieretta Jones Award to five-time Tony Award winner LaChanze. The award is named for the soprano who in 1892 became the first African American to sing at the hall on 57th Street.

The concert unfolds in three movements - Protest and Defiance; For the Love of Black Women; and Elevation and Celebration. It begins with songs that were once too dangerous for the record business: 'Strange Fruit,' which Billie Holiday's own label declined to record in 1939, and Nina Simone's 'Mississippi Goddam,' which Simone sang at Carnegie Hall in 1964 and which radio stations across the South refused to play. From there the program turns toward love, faith and self-possession, with selections expected to include 'Four Women,' 'To Be Young, Gifted and Black,' 'Blackbird,' 'Feeling Good,' '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,' 'Precious Lord, Take My Hand' and Big Mama Thornton's original 'Hound Dog.'

'Every song on this program was sung by a woman who was told, one way or another, to be quiet. Some of these songs were banned. Some were blacklisted. The women kept singing. Voices Unbound puts that music back on a Carnegie Hall stage, in the voices of the artists carrying the tradition now.' - Ann James, Founder, New Day Theatricals, Inc.

The company of artists features Garnet Williams, who also serves as the concert's associate director, with Tẹmídayọ Amay, Allison Blackwell, Kayla Davion, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, Lucille Lortel Award winner Tiffany Mann, Tempress Chasity Moore, Kayla Pecchioni, Bebe Nicole Simpson and B Noel Thomas. Together their credits span Broadway's CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Lempicka, Hadestown, Liberation, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, The Great Gatsby, Porgy and Bess and Waitress. Choreographer and dancer Dava Huesca performs a short dance piece. Noah Harouche serves as general manager and Dionne McClaine-Freeney as musical director. The evening is produced by Ann James.

Sissieretta Jones (1868-1933) sang for four consecutive presidents, toured the world, and was conducted by Antonín Dvořák at Madison Square Garden - yet she was barred from the nation's major opera houses because of her race. The inaugural Sissieretta Jones Award will be presented during the concert to LaChanze, the Tony Award-winning actor, singer and producer, who will accept the honor in person that evening. Like Jones, who built her own touring company when opera houses shut her out, LaChanze has used every role she has held to open doors for the artists who follow.

'Sissieretta Jones sang at the White House for four presidents, and for three of those performances she was sent to the back door. She walked onto the stage on 57th Street anyway, and she was first. An award in her name, on that stage, is overdue.' - Ann James, Founder, New Day Theatricals, Inc.

LaChanze, Inaugural Sissieretta Jones Award Recipient

LaChanze is a Tony-winning actor, four-time Tony-winning producer and advocate with nearly 40 years of experience on Broadway. LaChanze has served as producer on The Outsiders (Tony Award), Topdog/Underdog (Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize), Kimberly Akimbo (Tony Award), Here Lies Love, Jaja's African Hair Braiding (Tony Award nomination), Buena Vista Social Club (Tony Award nomination, Grammy Award), Purpose (Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize), Other, and CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Tony Award nomination). She made her directorial debut with Wine in the Wilderness (Audelco Award for Best Director of a Play). In 2024, LaChanze launched her production company, LaChanze Productions. On stage, she's starred in The Color Purple (Tony Award), Once on This Island (Tony Award nomination), Trouble in Mind (Tony Award nomination), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), and many others. On screen, her roles include 'Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise' (Emmy Award), The Help, Hercules, Highest 2 Lowest, and By Any Means. She is the President and a Founding Member of Black Theatre United. She was honored as a 2025 TIME'S Closer.

Following the performance, patrons and sponsors are invited to the New Day Afterglow, a celebration with the artists. Proceeds from the evening support New Day Theatricals, Inc. and its work developing new plays, musicals, operas, and immersive events about real Black American heroes, including its flagship touring program, New Pages! Heritage Tours.

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