VIDEO: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Bad Idea' From WAITRESS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón have taken to YouTube to post a cover of 'Bad Idea' from Waitress.

Check it out below!

The song features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Background Vocals are performed by Marc Sokolson and the band consists of Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboard I, II, Peter Douskalis - Guitar I, II, III, Brad Bailey - Drums, and Magdalena Kress - Bass.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You