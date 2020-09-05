Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Bad Idea' From WAITRESS

Article Pixel

The song features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Sep. 5, 2020  

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón have taken to YouTube to post a cover of 'Bad Idea' from Waitress.

Check it out below!

The song features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Background Vocals are performed by Marc Sokolson and the band consists of Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboard I, II, Peter Douskalis - Guitar I, II, III, Brad Bailey - Drums, and Magdalena Kress - Bass.

VIDEO: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón Perform 'Bad Idea' From WAITRESS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You