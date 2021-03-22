VIDEO: Carrie St. Louis and Isaac Sutton Pay Tribute To THE SOUND OF MUSIC's 56th Film Anniversary

In celebration of THE SOUND OF MUSIC 56th Film Anniversary, Isaac Sutton presents a special video duet performance of "Climb Every Mountain" with Broadway Star Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages).

This special duet version was recorded at Threshold Recording Studios in NYC & TanTan Studios in Israel.

International theatre and concert star Isaac Sutton welcomed Broadway's Carrie St Louis in March 2018 for a joint concert tour in Israel, following their sold out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below and in celebration of Israel's 70th anniversary.

This video performance of "Climb Every Mountain" also includes footage from that joint concert tour, entitled "Broadway Israel" , as captured by Israeli videographer Tami Shaham.

ISAAC SUTTON, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) and most recently Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) to tour with him in Israel.

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical" and "Shalom Hollywood."

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Carrie St. Louis is best known for her portrayal of 'Glinda' in the Broadway and national touring company of Wicked, as well as for her portrayal of 'Lauren' in Broadway's Kinky Boots and 'Sherrie' in the Broadway and Las Vegas companies of Rock of Ages.

Carrie made her Broadway debut as Sherrie in Rock of Ages in 2014. Later that year, she went on the road as Glinda in the national tour of Wicked. In 2016, Carrie returned to Broadway, starring as Glinda at the Gershwin Theater, for which she was nominated for a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Female Replacement in a long running show.

Her sold-out solo cabaret show in LA, Here I Go Again, received a Broadway World nomination for Best Female Cabaret in 2012. Her current solo show, Something Good, has been playing to sold out crowds at New York's iconic Feinstein's/54 Below.

In 2017, she starred Off-Broadway as Annette Hargrove in Cruel Intentions: The Musical, based on the cult-classic film, which received an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Off-Broadway Musical.

She made her television debut on the hit CBS series, Elementary, working alongside Lucy Liu, Jonny Lee Miller, and Jon Michael Hall.