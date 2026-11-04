VICKIE & NICKIE'S HOLIDAY SLEIGH RIDE to be Presented at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present Vickie & Nickie’s Holiday Sleigh Ride! on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 7pm. The high-energy, offbeat, musical-comedy sister act pulls into New York City for one night only with their seasonal show. During their celebration of the holiday season “Minnesota-style,” the multi-instrumental, singing housewife sisters will entertain with interpretations of your favorite holiday tunes and pop songs, wacky originals, fun family stories, social commentary, improv and audience participation.

Created, written and performed by real-life sisters Lisa and Lori Brigantino (and co-directed with Broadway veteran Susan Haefner), the fast-talking Midwestern moms will get you in the holiday spirit while accompanying themselves on many different instruments, including acoustic and electric guitars, keyboard, accordion, saxophone, ukuleles, percussion and more.

The creative sisters have written and performed over 10 full-length Vickie & Nickie shows to date, including sold-out performances of their holiday shows at The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Dixon Place and other NYC venues, as well as several regional theatre performances, including the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta, NY, Regina A. Quick Center for the Performing Arts at St. Bonaventure in Olean, NY, and The Muse in Rosendale, NY.

In addition, Vickie and Nickie have made appearances in many variety and comedy shows in NYC, including Sundays at Seven Comedy Night at the Irish Arts Center, Kim David Smith’s Vauxhall Kabarett at Vlada, Danny Leary’s Variety Extravaganza at Comix, and The Talent Show Brand Variety Show at The Gershwin Hotel.

The Brigantino sisters have also produced their first season of webisodes called Vickie & Nickie Flickies. The first five episodes can be seen at YouTube, with more episodes coming in the new year.

About Vickie & Nickie

Lisa and Lori Brigantino have been performing together musically since they were children. Lori (Vickie) is an actor, singer and multi-instrumentalist. Her acting credits include The Last Nickel at The NYC International Fringe Festival, Trials & Fibs Off Broadway at The Soho Playhouse, and several Off-Off Broadway plays and independent films.

Lisa (Nickie) is an award-winning singer/songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist. The sisters regularly perform Lisa’s original songs in many NYC music venues, as well as regional clubs, coffeehouses, house concerts and festivals. Lisa was an original member of the world’s first all-girl Led Zeppelin tribute band, Lez Zeppelin (bass, keyboards, mandolin), and toured internationally with the band. She left the band in 2009 to focus on her own original music.

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