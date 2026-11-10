Thorgy Thor to Perform THORGY DOES CHRISTMAS 2026 at The Cutting Room in New York

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RuPaul's Drag Race icon Thorgy Thor is bringing their wit, humor and violin to the stage for one night only with pianist James Sheppard. THORGY DOES CHRISTMAS 2026 is a musical comedy show packed full of holiday classics (including O Holy Night, Sleigh Ride, and Carol of the Bells), original songs and storytelling.

EVENT DETAILS

THORGY DOES CHRISTMAS 2026 will be performed for one night only -- Wednesday, December 23 at 7pm. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016.

Tickets are $26 for general admission or $38 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. Please note: there is a $25 food/drink minimum at this performance. Full dinner menu and waiter service available.

For tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

ABOUT Thorgy Thor

Thorgy Thor is a New York City based drag performance artist, TV personality, event host and professional musician. Since appearing on Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars 3, Thorgy Thor has traveled the world, bringing to audiences her trademark wit, sense of humor and musical charm. Television credits include Dragnificent! on TLC/Hulu, Mozart and the Jungle on Amazon, Bravo, Vice, Hulu's Drag Me To Dinner with Neil Patrick Harris and appearances on VH1. Youtube guest appearances and highlights include Love Hotline, Purse First Impressions and The Pit Stop. Since Thorgy and the Thorchestra has debuted with Symphony Nova Scotia in 2018, Thorgy has had the honor of performing with 20+ international Symphony orchestras including Charlotte SO, Vancouver SO, San Francisco SO, Pittsburg SO and Toronto SO. Next stop, Mars!

ABOUT JAMES SHEPPARD

James Sheppard is a versatile musician who wears many hats. He is a composer, performer, and teaching artist living in Yorkville, Manhattan. His musical career lies in a colorful mix of nightlife theater, classical music and indie rock. James will be featured as a guest artist on the JoCo Cruise 2027. Alongside Thorgy Thor, James has toured his original music in Thorgy Does Christmas! through the City Winery circuit in 2024. He has music directed her shows Queen of the Night on WQXR, the Thorcestra at Gramercy Theatre and Live at the Art House Provincetown. His collaborations with chanteuse Daphne Always resulted in a residency at the Laurie Beechman Theater for their original show, By A Thread, in 2022. After several shows at Joe's Pub, the duo received a Brooklyn Nightlife Award in 2018. He has composed for Sasha Velour's shows Nightgowns, Smoke and Mirrors, and her One Dollar Drags music video series. James' arrangements for NYC-based rock group Matt Krenz & The Divine were released on their most recent album, Fat Boy Ingénue in 2024. He writes for the Living Arts Collaborative, where his original children's concerts Help Us Compose a Song!, The Story of Babar the Elephant and Old MacDonald Had a Band have traveled to over fifty school districts in the Adirondacks. James is on faculty at the Manhattan School of Music and Diller-Quaile School of Music. He is also a Baritenor vocalist for the Schola Cantorum under the direction of James Wetzel at the Church of Saint Vincent-Ferrer. James received his BM and MM degrees in Classical Composition from the Manhattan School of Music under the Jay Rubinton Scholarship.

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