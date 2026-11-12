Thayne Jasperson, Jelani Remy and More to Join Drew Lachey's HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE Benefit

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE Cabaret & Piano Open Mic on December 14th, 2026. The cabaret starts at 7:00 pm with the Piano Open Mic immediately following. All event proceeds benefit The Ukulele Kids Club.

Joining Drew Lachey and Joshua Turchin are: Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Matilda the Musical, Newsies the Musical, West Side Story), Emmy Liu-Wang (Netflix's Hollywood Arts, Raven's Home), Jenny Mollet (Dolly: A True Original Musical, Ragtime, SIX: The Musical, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar), Rick Negron (Buena Vista Social Club, In The Heights, The Goodbye Girl, Man of La Mancha, Legs Diamond, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Hamilton, Ragtime, West Side Story), Michael Park (Galileo, Redwood, Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Little Me, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Carousel, As the World Turns, Stranger Things), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Back to the Future: The Musical, Ain't Too Proud, High School Musical), and Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong, Guys & Dolls, A Christmas Story the Musical). Additionally, the cast of Drew and Lea Lachey's hit off-Broadway musical Label•less (Lauren Abraham, Justin Bobbi, Nasir Butler, Micah Day, Diana Hutchinson, Izzy Lachey, Paola Marcias, Kendall Maley, Nate Promkul, Ethan Rualo, Colton Smith, Kiwi Villalobos) as well as kids, teens, and adults from the Broadway dance and theater company Dance Molinari will be performing.

The evening will include a silent auction with items ranging from one-of-a-kind Broadway experiences, Broadway-themed ukuleles, and other exciting NYC adventures. The auction will also be available for online bidding at www.theukc.org/broadway starting December 1st at 12:01AM. All proceeds support the mission of the Ukulele Kids Club to bring ukuleles to hospitalized children worldwide. As the largest ukulele donation nonprofit in the world, the UKC partners with over 400 music therapy programs that donate their signature instrument to the children they serve. Music therapists teach children how their new instrument and music can be a wonderful practice for their health and wellbeing.