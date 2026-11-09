TRADITION! The Jewish Voices of Broadway Part II to Return to 54 Below for Hanukkah

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54 Below will present TRADITION! THE JEWISH VOICES OF BROADWAY – PART II on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 9:30 p.m., celebrating the second night of Hanukkah with a concert highlighting Jewish characters throughout the musical theater canon.

Directed and produced by Lyla Ross, with music direction by Joshua Turchin, the concert will feature emerging Broadway talent performing selections from musicals that explore Jewish stories and characters.

Following its inaugural sold-out engagement, which received an audience nomination for the 2025 54ony Award for Cabaret of the Year, the concert returns with a new collection of songs celebrating Jewish representation onstage.

The program will explore characters in Jewish-centered musicals such as Fiddler on the Roof, as well as Jewish characters featured in other theatrical narratives, including The Last Five Years. Through music and storytelling, the evening will highlight the humor, complexity, and cultural traditions represented in musical theater.

The concert will feature performances by Hadar Baron, Alli Belinkoff, Rachel Croom, Natalie Daninhirsch, Miles Eichenhorn, Samantha Garvey, Abby Goldberg, Tali Green, Will Lawson, Julian Lokash, Ben Milan-Polisar, Joel Morel, Joey Morof, Gemma Strauss, and Amitai Vales. Lyla Ross will direct and produce the concert, with Joshua Turchin serving as music director.

Tickets and Performance Information

TRADITION! THE JEWISH VOICES OF BROADWAY – PART II will take place Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City.

Tickets range from $19.50 to $41.50, including fees, with premium seating priced from $47 to $52.50. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies.

Tickets and additional information are available at 54Below.org. On the day of the performance, tickets purchased after 7 p.m. are available only by calling (646) 476-3551.

About 54 Below

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a nonprofit cabaret venue dedicated to preserving Broadway music and supporting emerging and established performers.

Located in Midtown Manhattan, the venue presents more than 700 shows annually, featuring Broadway artists, new musical theater works, and performances celebrating the Great American Songbook.

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